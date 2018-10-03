തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയലിന്‍ വാദകനും സംഗീത സംവിധായകനുമായ ബാലഭാസ്‌കര്‍ ഇനി ഓര്‍മ. യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി കോളജിലും കലഭാവനിലും പൊതുദര്‍ശനത്തിന് ശേഷം തിരുമലയിലെ സ്വവസതിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ച ഭൗതികദേഹം ബുധനാഴ്ച പതിനൊന്നേകാലോടു കൂടി തൈക്കാട് ശാന്തി കവാടത്തില്‍ സംസ്‌കരിച്ചു.

ഔദ്യോഗിക ബഹുമതികളോടെയാണ് സംസ്‌കാര ചടങ്ങുകള്‍ നടന്നത്. ആയിരങ്ങളാണ് സംഗീത പ്രതിഭയെ അവസാനമായി ഒരു നോക്കു കാണാനും ആദരാഞ്ജലികള്‍ അര്‍പ്പിക്കാനും എത്തിയത്. അന്ത്യയാത്രയില്‍ വയലിന്റെ ഒരു മാതൃക സുഹൃത്തുക്കള്‍ ബാലഭാസ്‌കറിന്റെ ശരീരത്തില്‍ ചേര്‍ത്തു വച്ചിരുന്നു. തന്റെ പ്രണയിനി വയലിനാണെന്ന് ബാലഭാസ്‌കര്‍ എപ്പോഴും പറയുമായിരുന്നു.

സെപ്തംബര്‍ 25നാണ് ബാലഭാസ്‌കറും ഭാര്യ ലക്ഷ്മിയും മകള്‍ തേജസ്വിനി ബാലയും സഞ്ചരിച്ച കാര്‍ അപകടത്തില്‍പെട്ടത്. തിരുവനന്തപുരം പള്ളിപ്പുറത്തിനു സമീപമായിരുന്നു അപകടം. രണ്ടു വയസ്സുകാരി തേജസ്വിനി സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തു വച്ചു തന്നെ മരിച്ചു. ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന ബാലഭാസ്‌കര്‍ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലര്‍ച്ചെ ഒരുമണിയോടെ അന്തരിച്ചു. ലക്ഷ്മി ഇപ്പോഴും ചികിത്സയിലാണ്.

ബാലഭാസ്‌കറിന്റെ വിയോഗം ഇതുവരെ ഉള്‍ക്കൊള്ളുവാന്‍ ആരാധകര്‍ക്കും സംഗീതലോകത്തിനും കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ല. ബാലഭാസ്‌കറിനെക്കുറിച്ച് സാമൂഹ്യമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലെ കുറിപ്പുകള്‍.

