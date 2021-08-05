സൂര്യയുടെ നിർമ്മാണക്കമ്പനിയായ 2ഡി എൻറർടെയ്‍ൻമെൻറ് നിർമ്മിക്കുന്ന നാല് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ഓടിടി റിലീസ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ആമസോൺ പ്രൈമിലൂടെയാണ് റിലീസ്. സൂര്യ നായകനാവുന്ന ജയ് ഭീമിനൊപ്പം മറ്റു മൂന്ന് ചിത്രങ്ങളുടെ റിലീസാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്..

ടി ജെ ജ്ഞാനവേലാണ് ജയം ഭീം സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ശശികുമാറിനെയും ജ്യോതികയെയും പ്രധാന കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളാക്കി ഇറ ശരവണൻ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന 'ഉടൻപിറപ്പേ', സരോവ് ഷൺമുഖം സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന 'ഓ മൈ ഡോഗ്', അരിസിൽ മൂർത്തി സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന 'രാമെ ആണ്ടാളും രാവണെ ആണ്ടാളും' എന്നിവയാണ് മറ്റ് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ.

'രാമേ അണ്ടാളും രാവണെ ആണ്ടാളും' സെപ്റ്റംബറിലും 'ഉടൻപിറപ്പേ' ഒക്ടോബറിലും 'ജയ് ഭീം' നവംബറിലും 'ഓ മൈ ഡോഗ്' ഡിസംബറിലുമാണ് റിലീസ് ചെയ്യുക. തീയതി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടില്ല.

