മലയാള സിനിമാരംഗത്ത് 2017ല്‍ രൂപം കൊണ്ട വിമന്‍ ഇന്‍ സിനിമാ കളക്ടീവിലെ അംഗങ്ങളുടെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്ത സിനിമകളുമായി വിമന്‍ ഇന്‍ സിനിമ കളക്ടീവ് കൊച്ചി മുസിരിസ് ബിനാലെയില്‍ വേദിയൊരുക്കുന്നു. സംവിധായകര്‍, നടികള്‍, തിരക്കഥാരചയിതാക്കള്‍, ക്യാമറാപേഴ്‌സണ്‍സ്, ഹെയര്‍ ഡ്രസ്സേഴ്‌സ്, ഗായികമാര്‍, സംഗീത സംവിധായകര്‍ തുടങ്ങി വിവിധ മേഖലകളില്‍ പ്രസിദ്ധരായ സ്ത്രീകളുടെ സിനിമകളാണ് ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 മുതല്‍ 19 വരെ പ്രദര്‍ശിപ്പിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് ഡബ്ല്യുസിസി അംഗവും എഡിറ്ററുമായ ബീനാ പോള്‍ ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്കില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

അവളുടെ സിനിമ

മലയാള സിനിമയ്ക്കകത്തെ സ്ത്രീകളുടെ വിവിധങ്ങളായ സംഭാവനകള്‍ പരിശോധിക്കുക എന്നത് ചരിത്രപരമായി പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ടതും അതുപോലെ തന്നെ നിര്‍ണായകവുമാണ്. ഈ രംഗത്തുള്ള സ്ത്രീകളുടെ സംഭാവനകള്‍ അറിയപ്പെടാതെയും കേള്‍ക്കാതെയും പോവുന്നതിനു കാരണം നമ്മുടെ സിനിമയുടെ പുരുഷാധിപത്യ അടിത്തറ തന്നെയാണ്. ഇതിനിടയിലും മലയാള സിനിമാരംഗത്ത് ശ്രദ്ധേയമായ സംഭാവനകളും ബഹുമതികളും കൊണ്ട് സ്ത്രീകള്‍ തങ്ങളുടെ സാന്നിദ്ധ്യം തെളിയിച്ചിട്ടുമുണ്ട്.

രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയതിന്റെയും അംഗീകരിക്കപ്പെട്ടതിന്റെയും മാത്രമാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ ചരിത്രം. അവിടെ സ്ത്രീ സിനിമാ സംഭാവനകള്‍ നിശ്ശബ്ദമാണെന്നു കാണാം. ആയതിനാല്‍ 'സ്ത്രീ സിനിമ ' എന്ന ചിന്തയെ മറ്റൊരു കാഴ്ചയിലൂടെ നോക്കി കാണുകയാണ് ഈ പാക്കേജിലൂടെ. ആണ്‍ സിനിമാ പ്രൊഫഷണലുകള്‍ക്കൊപ്പം കൈകോര്‍ത്തുകൊണ്ട് തന്നെ ഇവര്‍ പുതിയ സ്ത്രീബോധവും സംവേദനക്ഷമതയും രൂപപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് ഈ ആഖ്യാനങ്ങളില്‍ കാണാനാവും. അവയാവട്ടെ സമൂഹത്തിലെ മാനുഷികമായ ആശയങ്ങളെയും വിവിധങ്ങളായ വിഷയങ്ങളെയും തള്ളിക്കളയുന്നതുമല്ല.

മലയാള സിനിമാരംഗത്ത് തുല്യ ഇടത്തിനും തുല്യ അവസരത്തിനുമായി 2017ല്‍ രൂപം കൊണ്ട വിമന്‍ ഇന്‍ സിനിമാ കളക്ടീവിലെ മെമ്പര്‍മാരുടെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്ത സിനിമകള്‍ ആണ് ഈ പേക്കേജില്‍ കാണിക്കുന്നത്. ഇനിയും കുറെ മെമ്പര്‍മാരുടെ സിനിമകള്‍ സ്‌ക്രീനിങ്ങിന്റെ പരിമിധി കാരണം ഈ പേക്കജില്‍ ചേര്‍ക്കാനായിട്ടില്ല.

സംവിധായകര്‍, നടികള്‍, തിരക്കഥാരചയിതാക്കള്‍, ക്യാമറാപേഴ്‌സണ്‍സ്, ഹെയര്‍ ഡ്രസ്സേഴ്‌സ്, ഗായികമാര്‍, സംഗീത സംവിധായകര്‍ തുടങ്ങി വിവിധ തലത്തിലുള്ള സര്‍ഗാത്മക ഇടപെടലോടെ ഈ സിനിമകളിലൂടെ ഇവര്‍ നിങ്ങളുടെ മുന്നിലേക്ക് കടന്നുവരുന്നു. അങ്ങിനെ സ്ത്രീ സര്‍ഗാത്മകതയുടെ ആഘോഷമായി ഈ സിനിമാ പാക്കേജ് മാറുന്നു.

കൊച്ചി മുസിരിസ്സ് ബിനാലയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഫോര്‍ട്ട് കൊച്ചി കാബ്രല്‍ യാര്‍ഡ് പവലിയനില്‍ ഫെബ്രവരി 15 മുതല്‍ 19 വരെ എന്നും വൈകിയിട്ട് 6 മണി മുതല്‍ ഈ സിനിമകളുടെ പ്രദര്‍ശനം ഉണ്ടാവും. ശേഷം നടക്കുന്ന ചര്‍ച്ചകളില്‍ WCC അംഗങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കും.

Her Cinema: Showcasing the works of Women Professionals who form the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) at the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

Historically it is important and crucial to reassert the work that women have done in Malayalam Cinema over the last few years. In a strongly male bastion, women have worked in many capacities, often unknown and unsung. Many women have also managed to leave a mark earning accolades and awards.

This history has seldom been recorded or recognized. The films chosen also relook at the notion of the 'women's film'. Women work as professionals shoulder to shoulder, the female narrative emerges out of gender consciounsess and sensitivity. There is no betrayal of any cause when women work with others on human ideas and themes.

The films in this series showcase the work of women who formed in 2017 the Women in Cinema Collective pushing for Equal Space and Equal Opportunity in the Malayalam Film Industry. There are many women who together form this collective and the work chosen is merely representative. Women professionals include Directors, Actors, Cinematographers, Hair dressers, Composers, Singers , who though in a minority, contribute to the making of a film. Many more continue to create and contribute. This is a celebration of the Woman Professional in Malayalam Cinema.

Feb 15th to 19th daily at 6.00 pm at Cabral Yard Pavillion, Kochi Muziris Biennale, Fort Kochi. Members of WCC will be present on all days for post screening discussions.

Bina Paul, Curator

