A year back on a wednesday night, I was rushing to our temporarily rented apartment in Vytilla from Hesham’s place after finishing the composing of a song in Hridayam. Divya told me that she was feeling a bit uneasy which was expected as she was a day past her due date.. That night it was raining heavily and around 3 in the morning, I had this blurry vision of Divya limping towards the restroom.. I was too sleepy to comprehend anything.. Around 3 30, she patted on my shoulder and told me ‘Vineeth, I think the baby is coming.’ 14 and a half hours of Labour. I was there with her through the entire thing.. It was like the biggest battle I ever saw.. By evening around 5 30, with the help of Priyanka and all the other mid wives at birth village, Divya had our little lady out!! She put a long fight to come into this world.. A born warrior.. She is prettier than anything I have seen in my life.. She is starting to pick up words now. A couple of days back, for the first time, she called me ‘pappa.’ Shanaya - first ray of the rising sun - same as Vihaan. Today, Oct 3rd, is her first birthday!!

A post shared by Vineeth Sreenivasan (@vineeth84) on Oct 2, 2020 at 11:41am PDT