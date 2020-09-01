നടി വിദ്യുലേഖ രാമൻ വിവാഹിതയാകുന്നു; ചിത്രങ്ങൾ
നടി വിദ്യുലേഖ രാമൻ വിവാഹിതയാകുന്നു. സഞ്ജയ് ആണ് വരൻ.
ആഗസ്റ്റ് 26 ന് വിവാഹനിശ്ചയം കഴിഞ്ഞതായി വിദ്യുലേഖ സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ ആരാധകരെ അറിയിച്ചു. കോവിഡ് പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ അടുത്ത കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ മാത്രമാണ് ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തത്.
തമിഴ് സിനിമയിലെ ഹാസ്യവേഷങ്ങളിലൂടെയാണ് ഈ യുവനടി ശ്രദ്ധനേടുന്നത്. തമിഴ് നടന് മോഹന് രാമന്റെ മകൾ കൂടിയായ വിദ്യുലേഖ ഗൗതം മേനോന് ചിത്രമായ 'നീ താനെ എന് പൊന്വസന്ത'ത്തിലൂടെയാണ് അഭിനയരംഗത്തെത്തിയത്. ജില്ല, വാസുവും ശരവണനും ഒന്നാ പഠിച്ചവന്ഗ, പുലി തുടങ്ങിയ ചിത്രങ്ങളിലൂടെ പ്രേക്ഷകര്ക്ക് സുപരിചിതയാണ് ഈ നടി.
We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil’ ray of sunshine & we couldn’t be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come. 🙏🏼♥️🥰🧿 📸 - @manasimaheshphoto
