മുംബെെ: മുതിർന്ന സിനിമാതാരവും മറാത്തി നാടകകലാകാരിയുമായിരുന്ന ആശാലത വാ​ബ്​ഗനോക്കർ കോവിഡ് ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കേ അന്തരിച്ചു. 79 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. ഒരു ടെലിവിഷൻ ഷോയുടെ ചിത്രീകരണത്തിനിടെയാണ് ആശാലതയ്ക്ക് സുഖമില്ലാതാകുന്നത്. കടുത്ത പനിയെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിക്കുകയും പിന്നീട് കോവി‍ഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു. ഷൂട്ടിങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത ഇരുപതോളം പേർക്ക് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Deeply saddened. I had the pleasure of working with #Ashalataji in Basu Chatterjee’s #Apne Paraye and she was a delight to work with . Condolences to the https://t.co/HuaRz1Oi27🙏 pic.twitter.com/WTgpVQGSES — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 22, 2020

ഹിന്ദി, മറാത്തി ഭാഷകളിലായി നൂറിലധികം സിനിമകളിൽ ആശാലത വേഷമിട്ടു. അഹിസ്ത അഹിസ്ത, വോ സാത്ത് ദിൻ, അങ്കുഷ്, നമക് ഹലാൽ, ഷൗക്കീൻ, യാദോൻ കി കസം തുടങ്ങിയവയാണ് ആശലത അഭിനയിച്ച ബോളിവുഡ് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ. വഹിനിചി മായ, അംബർത, നവ്രി മൈൽ നവരാല, സൂത്രധാർ എന്നിവയാണ് ആശാലതയുടെ പ്രശസ്ത മറാത്തി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ.

മഹാനന്ദ, വാരിയവർച്ചി വരാത്ത്, ചിന്ന തുടങ്ങിയ മറാത്തി നാടകങ്ങളിലും വേഷമിട്ടു. ആശാലതയുടെ നിര്യണത്തിൽ ശബാന ആസ്മി, രേണുക ഷഹാനെ തുടങ്ങിയവർ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVGOnDUA8x — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 22, 2020

