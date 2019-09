To all you wonderful ladies out there who want to look like actresses here’s a video jus to show you that we don’t wake up looking flawless..a lot of work goes into it with a team of people..so don’t think we r perfect..we look like crap when we wake up just like you heheheh..!! Thanks to my amazing team #ramesh Anna @sridhar.hair my assts @prabukutty57 and veera..!! That’s 1 hour of work compressed into this video.. lol

A post shared by Varu Sarathkumar (@varusarathkumar) on Sep 11, 2019 at 10:36pm PDT