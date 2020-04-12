As the world is going through an epidemic outbreak of the corona virus, we have decided to postpone our wedding celebrations until the situation calms down. We regret to inform this to everyone who had booked their tickets in advance to join our joyous events. However we will be having the ritualistic Thaali-kettu ceremony in the temple on the same date. Will keep you all posted about the coming dates. Everyone please stay safe and take good care of yourselves. Wishing the world a speedy recovery. @nitheshsnair PC - @designads_weddings . . . #corona #virus #wedding #nocelebration #stayindoors #staysafe #takecare

