ഇനി വിവാഹം ഉടനെയില്ല, മാറ്റിവയ്ക്കുന്നു; ഉത്തര ഉണ്ണി
കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് വിവാഹം മാറ്റി വയ്ക്കുന്നു എന്ന് നടി ഉത്തര ഉണ്ണി. കൊറോണ ഭീതി വിട്ടൊഴിഞ്ഞതിന് ശേഷം മാത്രമേ വിവാഹം നടത്തൂ എന്ന് ഉത്തര ഉണ്ണി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
ഏപ്രില് മാസത്തിലാണ് ഉത്തരയുടെയും ഐ.ടി മേഖലയില് ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന നിതേഷിന്റെയും വിവാഹം നിശ്ചയിച്ചിരുന്നത്. തീരുമാനിച്ചുറപ്പിച്ചിരുന്ന ദിവസത്തില് തന്നെ പരമ്പരാഗത ആചാര പ്രകാരമുള്ള താലികെട്ട് നടത്തുമെന്നായിരുന്നു ആദ്യം തീരുമാനിച്ചത്.
എന്നാൽ ലോക്ക് ഡൗൺ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ അമ്പലത്തിൽ വച്ച് വിവാഹം നടത്താനാകില്ല. കാര്യങ്ങൾ പഴയപടിയാകുന്നത് വരെ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നു. അതിനാൽ ആഗസ്റ്റ് മാസത്തിലായിരിക്കും വിവാഹം നടക്കുക- ഉത്തര പറയുന്നു.
As the world is going through an epidemic outbreak of the corona virus, we have decided to postpone our wedding celebrations until the situation calms down. We regret to inform this to everyone who had booked their tickets in advance to join our joyous events. However we will be having the ritualistic Thaali-kettu ceremony in the temple on the same date. Will keep you all posted about the coming dates. Everyone please stay safe and take good care of yourselves. Wishing the world a speedy recovery. @nitheshsnair PC - @designads_weddings . . . #corona #virus #wedding #nocelebration #stayindoors #staysafe #takecare
