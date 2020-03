At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk 🙏🏻‬ ‪#StayAtHomeSaveLives. @my_bmc

