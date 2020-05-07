കോവിഡ്-19-ന്റെ പ്രതിസന്ധിക്കിടയില്‍ വിശാഖപട്ടണത്തെ ഫാക്ടറിയില്‍ ഉണ്ടായ വിഷവാതക ചോര്‍ച്ച രാജ്യത്തെ മുഴുവന്‍ വിഷമത്തിലാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഒരു എട്ടു വയസുകാരിയുള്‍പ്പെടെ 8 പേരോളം മരണപ്പെട്ടുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. നൂറോളം പേര്‍ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ചികിത്സയിലാണ്. വിശാഖപട്ടണത്ത് ആര്‍.ആര്‍. വെങ്കടപുരത്തുള്ള എല്‍.ജി. പോളിമേഴ്‌സ് എന്ന പ്ലാന്റില്‍ നിന്നാണ് വിഷവാതക ചോര്‍ച്ചയുണ്ടായത്. പോലീസും ഫയര്‍ഫോഴ്‌സും എന്‍.ഡി.ആര്‍.എഫ്. സേനയും ചേര്‍ന്ന് ഫാക്ടറി പരിസരത്ത് താമസിക്കുന്നവരെ സുരക്ഷിത സ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലേക്ക് എത്തിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമത്തിലാണ്.

It’s really heart breaking to see Vizag which one of the most special places in my life in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2020

విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను.Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 7, 2020

റോഡുകളില്‍ ആളുകള്‍ വീണുകിടക്കുന്ന കാഴ്ചകളും ശ്വാസതടസം നേരിടുന്ന സ്ഥിതിയുമെല്ലാം ജനങ്ങളെ ഭീതിയിലാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഈ അവസരത്തില്‍ ആശ്വാസവാക്കുകള്‍ പങ്കുവെയ്ക്കുകയാണ് തെലുഗു സിനിമാ മേഖലയിലെ താരങ്ങള്‍. ചിരഞ്ജീവി, മഹേഷ് ബാബു, പവന്‍ കല്യാണ്‍ മുതല്‍ നിരവധി പേരാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ സന്ദേശങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

ഹൃദയഭേദകമായ സാഹചര്യമാണിത്. പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവരെ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടവരുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങളുടെ ദുഖത്തില്‍ ഞാനും പങ്കുചേരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് അല്ലു അര്‍ജുന്‍ കുറിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ലോക്ക്ഡൗണ്‍ സമയത്ത് ഫാക്ടറികളും മറ്റും തുറക്കുമ്പോള്‍ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവര്‍ വേണ്ട ശ്രദ്ധപുലര്‍ത്തണമെന്ന് അഭ്യര്‍ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ചിരഞ്ജീവി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2020

విశాఖ దుర్ఘటన హృదయవిదారకం ...



•కాలుష్య నియంత్రణ మండలి కఠినంగా వ్యవహరించాలి

విశాఖపట్నం పరిధిలోని ఆర్.ఆర్.వెంకటాపురంలోని ఎల్జీ పాలిమర్స్ పరిశ్రమ నుంచి విష వాయువులు విడుదలై అయిదు కిలోమీటర్ల మేర ప్రజల భయకంపితులు కావడం... — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2020

VIZAG... The Gas Leak could still be present in the Wind Carryig it...

Everyone present in these Areas PLEASE COVER UR FACE WITH A WET MASK OR WET CLOTH....

Stay Strong we are all praying for you. pic.twitter.com/SUXyzEdDBf — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 7, 2020

Deeply disturbed by the #VizagGasLeak news. The year is worsening by the day. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.. and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I hope that you all remain safe. 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) May 7, 2020

ഇവരെക്കൂടാതെ സായ് ധരം തേജ്, നിഖില്‍ സിദ്ധാര്‍ഥ, സുധീര്‍ ബാബു, സുന്ദീപ് കിഷന്‍, തമന്ന ഭാട്ടിയ, വരുണ്‍ തേജ് കോനിഡേല എന്നിവരും സംഭവത്തില്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Vizag please be safe..my heart goes out to everyone affected..Stay Strong-Stay Safe.. #VizagGasLeak — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 7, 2020

Woke up to some really disturbing news...praying for the health and safety of everyone affected by affected by the Vizag Gas Leak...🙏🏽 — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 7, 2020

Woke up to the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak.



My condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalised 🙏 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 7, 2020

It aches my heart to see the visuals from #VizagGasLeak ... My helpless thoughts for the people. Hope time acts little kinder on us. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 7, 2020

It’s heart wrenching to see the visuals of the #gasleak in #Vizag...hurt and very deeply disturbed by the visuals...pray for the families affected and pray for the impacted area to recover soon 🙏🏼 #VizagGasTragedy — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 7, 2020

So sad to about the #VizagGasLeak ! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Stay safe my vizag people ❤️❤️❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Yet another tragedy has hit us.

It pains me to see the pictures from the incident.

My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones..

Request all industries to be more careful while re-opening..

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) May 7, 2020

