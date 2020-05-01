തലയാണെങ്കിലും ഹൃദയത്തിലാണ് സ്ഥാനം; അജിത്തിന് 49-ാം ജന്മദിനം
തമിഴകത്തിന്റെ തല അജിത്തിന് ഇന്ന് 49-ാം ജന്മദിനം. ആരാധകരും സഹപ്രവർത്തകരുമടക്കം നിരവധി പേരാണ് തങ്ങളുടെ പ്രിയ താരത്തിന് ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ നേർന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്.
To a amazing person dear #Ajith Happy Birthday. More strength to you . pic.twitter.com/ysPbTOHpww— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 1, 2020
Happiest bday #ThalaAjith May u have a wonderful year ahead ! Lot of love 🥰🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/m7jZExgJhO— RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) April 30, 2020
Wishing u a very happy birthday chief! God bless you 🎉🎉🎉 hard work never fails, keep inspiring us.. #HBDDearestThalaAJITH #Valimai— Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) April 30, 2020
1993 ൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ അമരാവതി എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെയാണ് അജിത്ത് കുമാർ എന്ന അജിത് സിനിമയിലെത്തുന്നത്. ഗായകൻ എസ്.പി ബാലസുബ്രമണ്യമാണ് അജിത്തിനെ തമിഴ് സിനിമയ്ക്ക് പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്.
My dear Thala!!! Wishing u a very happy bday na! 🤗 😘 god bless #HBDDearestThalaAJITH— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 30, 2020
Happy birthday to our dear Thala Ajith sir 🙏👍😊 #HBDDearestThalaAJITH— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 30, 2020
I wish Ajith sir a very happy birthday. I pray to Raghavendra Swamy for his good health and wealth.. pic.twitter.com/aqkewweUyf— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 1, 2020
95 ൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ ത്രില്ലർ ചിത്രം ആസൈയോടെ അജിത്തിന്റെ തലവര മാറി. പിന്നീട് അജിത്ത് ആരാധകരുടെ സ്വന്തം തല അജിത്തായി മാറിയത് ചരിത്രം. (തലൈവർ എന്ന അർഥത്തിൽ ‘തല’ എന്നാണ് ആരാധകർ അജിത്തിനെ വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കാറുള്ളത്).
അമർക്കളം എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിൽ തന്റെ നായികയായിരുന്ന ശാലിനിയുമായി പ്രണയത്തിലായ അജിത് 2000-ൽ തന്റെ നായികയെ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ഇരുവർക്കും രണ്ട് മക്കൾ അനൗഷ്കയും ആദ്വികും.
Content Highlights : Thala Ajith 49th birthday Fans Wishes For Thala