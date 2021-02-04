രാജ്യത്തെ കർഷക സമരത്തിന് പിന്തുണയുമായെത്തിയ വിദേശ സെലിബ്രിറ്റികൾകൾക്കെതിരെ രംഗത്തുവന്ന പ്രമുഖ ചലച്ചിത്ര,കായിക താരങ്ങൾക്കെതിരേ നടി താപ്സി പന്നു.

കർഷക സമരത്തിന് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര തലത്തിൽ പിന്തുണയേറിയ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ തുടക്കമിട്ട 'ഇന്ത്യ ഒറ്റക്കെട്ട്' പ്രചാരണത്തിന് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് നിരവധി ചലച്ചിത്ര, കായിക താരങ്ങളാണ് രം​ഗത്ത് വന്നത്. ബോളിവുഡിൽനിന്നു അക്ഷയ് കുമാർ, അജയ് ദേവ്ഗൺ, കരൺ ജോഹർ, സുനിൽ ഷെട്ടി എന്നിവരും കായിക മേഖലയിൽ നിന്ന് സച്ചിൻ, വിരാട് കോലി, കുംബ്ലെ തുടങ്ങിയവരും ട്വിറ്റർ പ്രചാരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി.

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

ഇതിനെതിരേയാണ് താപ്സി രം​ഗത്തെത്തിയത്. “ഒരു ട്വീറ്റ് നിങ്ങളുടെ ഐക്യത്തെ വ്യാകുലപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ, ഒരു തമാശ നിങ്ങളുടെ വിശ്വാസത്തെ അലോസരപ്പെടുത്തിയെങ്കിൽ ഒരു ഷോ നിങ്ങളുടെ മതവിശ്വാസത്തെ അലട്ടിയെങ്കിൽ, നിങ്ങളുടെ മൂല്യങ്ങളെ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തേണ്ടത്‌ നിങ്ങളാണ്, അല്ലാതെ മറ്റുള്ളവർ എന്ത് പറയണമെന്ന് പഠിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പ്രൊപഗാണ്ട ടീച്ചറാകരുത്,” താപ്സി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

