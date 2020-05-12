What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’ So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself 🤍💙💛 p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop. 😊

