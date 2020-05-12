'ലോക്ക്ഡൗണിൽ ഒത്തുകൂടിയതാണ് ഞങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും നല്ല തീരുമാനം'
വേര്പിരിഞ്ഞുവെങ്കിലും ഹൃത്വിക് റോഷനും ഭാര്യ സൂസാനെ ഖാനും പരസ്പര ബഹുമാനം വച്ചുപുലര്ത്തുന്നവരാണ്. സാധാരണ ബന്ധം വേര്പിരിഞ്ഞാല് പലരും ഒരിക്കലും സൗഹൃദം കാത്തുസൂക്ഷിക്കാറില്ല. ഇതില് നിന്ന് വ്യത്യസ്തരാണ് ഹൃത്വികും സൂസാനെയും. അവധിദിനങ്ങള് ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നതും യാത്രപോകുന്നതും ഒരുമിച്ചാണെന്ന് മാത്രമല്ല ഹൃത്വികിനെതിരേ കങ്കണ റണാവത്ത് ആരോപണങ്ങള് ഉന്നയിച്ചപ്പോള് താങ്ങും തണലുമായി നിന്നത് സൂസാനെയായിരുന്നു.
കൊറോണ ഭീതിയിൽ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് വേണ്ടി ഒരുമിച്ച് താമസിക്കുകയാണ് ഹൃത്വികും സൂസാനെയുമിപ്പോൾ. കുട്ടികൾക്ക് വേണ്ടി സൂസാനെ തന്റെ വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയെന്ന് ഹൃത്വിക് തന്നെയാണ് ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാമിലൂടെ പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്. ''രാജ്യം മുഴുവൻ ലോക്ക്ഡൗണിലായ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ മാതാപിതാക്കൾ എന്ന നിലയിൽ കുട്ടികളെ പിരിഞ്ഞ് ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് ജീവിക്കാനാവില്ല. ഇതെന്റെ മുൻഭാര്യ സൂസാനെ കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങൾക്കായി സ്വമേധയാ എനിക്കൊപ്പം വന്നു. നന്ദി സൂസാനെ''- ഇതായിരുന്നു ഹൃത്വിക്കിന്റെ കുറിപ്പ്.
ലോക്ക്ഡൗണിൽ ഒത്തുകൂടിയതാണ് തങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും നല്ല തീരുമാനമെന്ന് പറയുകയാണ് സൂസാനെയിപ്പോൾ. ഒരു മാധ്യമത്തിന് നൽകിയ അഭിമുഖത്തിലാണ് സൂസാനെ ഹൃത്വിക്കിന്റെ വീട്ടിലെ ജീവിതത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് പറഞ്ഞത്.
കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങൾക്ക് വേണ്ടിയാണ് ഞാനും ഹൃത്വിക്കും ഒരുമിച്ചപ്പോൾ താമസിക്കുന്നത്. ജീവിതത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും മനോഹരമായ തീരുമാനം എന്നേ അതിനെ വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കാനാകൂ. ലോക്ക്ഡൗൺ എല്ലാവരെയും ഒരുപാട് കാര്യങ്ങൾ പഠിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. കുടുംബവുമായുള്ള ബന്ധം എത്രത്തോളം വലുതാണെന്ന് നമ്മൾ തിരിച്ചറിയുന്നത് ഇപ്പോഴാണ്. എന്നാൽ ലോക്ക്ഡൗൺ പലർക്കും ദുരിതമാണ് സമ്മാനിച്ചത്. അവരെ സഹായിക്കാൻ മുന്നിട്ടിറങ്ങിയ എല്ലാവരെയും ഈ അവസരത്തിൽ നന്ദിയോടെ ഞാൻ ഓർക്കുന്നു- സൂസാനെ പറഞ്ഞു.
What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’ So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself 🤍💙💛 p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop. 😊
My temporary ‘home work space’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to! As I sit and ponder over the ghastly effects of what this dreadful virus has had on each one of us, and what it may continue to have on the entire planet in general, I must say I can’t help but feel along with the uncertainty, an inner peace. There will be a diverse amount of good, that its post effects will bring on all of us. The kind that will remind us to grow a little each day, to produce better solutions for our projects, to be more giving for the less fortunate and most importantly, to be better contributors in our daily lives towards this beautiful planet. Stay home, stay safe and design your thoughts. #architecturaldigest #letsmakethiswork #lovewhatyoudo #ADindia #mybestfriendsgorgeoushome #thelabellife #workfromhomewear #designyourthoughts #prayingfortheplanet #stayhomestaysafe #thankfulforhavingahome #oneplanettoprotect 🌍💪🏻♥️ ...📸credit @hrithikroshan
ബോളിവുഡ് സംവിധായകനും നിര്മാതാവുമായ രാകേഷ് റോഷന്റെ മകനാണ് ഹൃത്വിക്. രാജ് ചോപ്രയുടെ കഹോന പ്യാര് ഹെ എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെയാണ് നായകനായി ഹൃത്വിക് സിനിമയില് അരങ്ങേറ്റം കുറിയ്ക്കുന്നത്. 2000 ലായിരുന്നു ബാല്യകാല സുഹൃത്തായ സൂസാനെയുമായുള്ള ഹൃത്വികിന്റെ വിവാഹം. ഈ ബന്ധത്തില് രണ്ട് ആണ്കുട്ടികളുണ്ട്. 2014 ലാണ് ഹൃത്വിക് സൂസാനെയുമായി വേര്പിരിഞ്ഞത്. സൂസാനെയുടെ ആവശ്യപ്രകാരമാണ് ഹൃത്വിക് വിവാഹമോചനത്തിന് സമ്മതം മൂളിയത്.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
