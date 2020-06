Achan, I see a slice of you everyday in the man I live with. They tell me he looks like you, behaves like you and has even inherited your famous temper. How I wish Ally and I could have seen these similarities for ourselves. You will always be remembered with love Achan ♥️#23YearsTodaySinceHeLeftUs

A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on Jun 15, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT