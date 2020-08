I was tested Positive for #COVID-19 last week. I’ m on my way to recovery and feeling much better now 🙏🏻😊 I’ d like to thank my close ones for looking out for me, all the frontline Health workers & mainly the #Chennai #TamilNadu #Corporation for their Constant Support ♥️

A post shared by Nikki Galrani ✨ (@nikkigalrani) on Aug 13, 2020 at 5:10am PDT