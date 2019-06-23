നടി സമീറ റെഡ്ഡിയുടെ ബേബി ഷവര് വീഡയോ പുറത്ത് വിട്ടു. നടിയുടെ ഇന്സ്റ്റാഗ്രാം അക്കൗണ്ടിലാണ് വീഡിയോ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.
രണ്ടാമത്തെ കുഞ്ഞിനായുള്ള കാത്തിരിപ്പിലാണ് താരം. കടും മഞ്ഞ നിറത്തിലുള്ള കാഞ്ചീപുരം പട്ടു സാരിയണിഞ്ഞാണ് അവര് ബേബി ഷവര് ചടങ്ങിനെത്തിയത്.
ജീവിതത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും മനോഹരമായ നിമിഷമാണിതെന്നും തനിക്കൊപ്പം നിന്ന എല്ലാവര്ക്കും ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ നന്ദി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുവെന്നും സമീറ കുറിച്ചു.
ഭര്ത്താവ് അക്ഷയ് വര്ദെയ്ക്കും മൂത്ത മകനുമൊപ്പമുള്ള ചിത്രങ്ങളും അവര് പങ്കുവച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. 2014-ലാണ് സമീറയും വ്യവസായിയായ അക്ഷയ്യും വിവാഹിതരാവുന്നത്. 2015 ലാണ് ഇരുവര്ക്കും മകന് ജനിച്ചത്.
മൂത്ത മകന് അച്ഛന് കുട്ടിയാണെന്നും അതിനാല് തനിക്ക് ഒരു അമ്മക്കുട്ടി വേണമെന്നാണ് ആഗ്രഹമെന്നും ഒരു കുഞ്ഞു മേഘ്നയ്ക്കായുള്ള കാത്തിരിപ്പിലാണ് താനെന്നും സമീറ ഒരു അഭിമുഖത്തില് പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു.
I wanted to celebrate the people who stood by me these last few years. When I felt down and out and couldn’t get up . My husband, in laws, my family and friends were by my side. This Godh Bharai video is just not about the little one , it’s to give thanks to finding myself again . Maybe this baby gave me the strength to and for that I’m ever grateful . To my Instafam I share this with you guys because now you are part of this journey ❤️ . . Thank you to this wonderful team of storytellers who caught every moment so naturally. . #mua @namratasoni @maithily_hanamghar @filtercoffeeproductions @aka_patil7 @weddingsbyamit @photographsbyishan . . #godhbharai #secondinnings #baby #babyshower #indian #tradition #family #friends #husband #myson #momtobe #momlife #pregnant #pregnancy #blessed #instafam #video #grace #godhbharaiceremony #momtobeagain #pregnantbump #herewegoagain @jleibholz miss u!
Content Highlights: sameera reddy shares baby shower video photos, mom to be