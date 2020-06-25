സാമന്തയുടെ അടുത്ത സുഹൃത്തിന് കോവിഡ്; നടി ഇവരെ സന്ദര്ശിച്ചത് അഞ്ചു ദിവസം മുമ്പ്
നടി സാമന്ത അക്കിനേനിയുടെ സുഹൃത്തും പ്രശസ്ത മോഡലും ഫാഷന് ഡിസൈനറുമായ ശില്പ റെഡ്ഢിക്ക് കോവിഡ് 19 സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. ഇന്സ്റ്റാഗ്രാമിലൂടെ ശില്പ തന്നെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.
ശില്പയ്ക്ക് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച വാര്ത്തയറിഞ്ഞ് സാമന്തയുടെ ആരാധകരും ആശങ്കയിലാണ്. ശില്പയെ അഞ്ചുദിവസങ്ങള്ക്കു മുമ്പ് സാമന്ത സന്ദർശിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇരുവരും ഒന്നിച്ചുള്ള ചിത്രം സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളില് പങ്കുവെക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഇതാണ് ആശങ്കകള്ക്ക് വഴിവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
ഒരു കുടുംബ സുഹൃത്ത് വീട്ടിലെത്തി തന്നെ സന്ദര്ശിച്ചിരുന്നുവെന്നും അങ്ങനെയായിരിക്കാം രോഗം പകര്ന്നതെന്നും ശില്പ പറയുന്നു. കുടുംബസുഹൃത്തിന്റെ ബന്ധുവിന് കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചുവെന്നറിഞ്ഞതോടെ ശില്പയും കുടുംബവും കോവിഡ് പരിശോധനയ്ക്കു വിധേയരാവുകയായിരുന്നു. പരിശോധനയില് ശില്പയ്ക്കും ഭര്ത്താവിനും കോവിഡ് ഉണ്ടെന്നു കണ്ടെത്തി. ഇരുവര്ക്കും കോവിഡ് ലക്ഷണങ്ങളൊന്നുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല.
Every day drill that we did to keep our bodies Prepared and enhance immunity .. -1000 mg - C vitamin -40- 50 mg – zinc(For good protection￼) -One probiotic capsule -Check your D vitamin levels and maintain what a needed - Get some sunlight -Hydrate yourself well -Drink only warm water or room temperature water with some mint leaves or Tulsi With a pinch of turmeric .Helps you wash down your throat frequently. -You can also have warm turmeric shots With two pinches of pepper -Avoid cold beverages and anything with ice Keep your nose and throat clean. -Take steam twice a day Morning after you wake up and before sleeping .Breathe through your nose 20- 25 times, Breathe through your mouth 20-25 times .. -Indulge in some physical activity(Available on YouTube for beginners ) -Spend 10 minutes for breathing exercises (pranayama)Plenty simple ones available on YouTube -Meditate with a guided meditation tape(Best is to start with ISHA KRIYA ( Available on YouTube in different languages) Or CHIT SHAKTHI meditations on YouTube - it is tried and tested by me .. but the choice is yours) - practice SIMHA KRIYA- (you tube) very Simple three-minute process Twice a day which will enhance your lung capacity . -Sanitise your hands regularly and wash them regularly With soap , wear mask , social distancing ( these v all know ) -Eat clean light home-made food Which is easy on the system -Avoid sugary food Completely or as much as you can -Sleep early wake up early -Make sure your body clock is in sync with the sun -It is a good idea to take a flu shot since the weather has changed. I checked with my doctor and he gave us a go ahead to take flu shots to avoid panic even when you get a common cold or cough - (INFLUVAC) Inactivated influenza vaccine by - Abbot India lent -There are different doses for adults and children Its a good idea to get the influenza shot if you have elders at home but again you must consider checking with your family doctor ..Since every case is different.. -There is a natural concoctions that helps prepare u r body * -5 bulbs garlic -7 or 8 cloves -15 Tulsi leaves (OR 20 Basil leaves) -1 Teaspoon Ajwain -5 mint leaves -10 black pepper .boil
തന്നില് നിന്ന് ആര്ക്കും പകരാതിരിക്കാനും കോവിഡിനെ ചെറുക്കാനും അതീവ ശ്രദ്ധാലുവാണ് ഇപ്പോള് താനെന്നും അതിനായി കൃത്യമായ ജീവിതശൈലിയും ഭക്ഷണരീതികളുമാണ് ഇപ്പോള് പിന്തുടരുന്നതെന്നും ശില്പ വീഡിയോയിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു. ഭക്ഷണ രീതികളില് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങള് സംബന്ധിച്ച് വിശദമായ ഒരു പോസ്റ്റാണ് ശില്പ പങ്കുവെച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്.
