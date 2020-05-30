കോവിഡ് 19 ഭീതിയെ തുടർന്ന് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച ലോക്ക് ഡൗണിൽ സിനിമയുടെയും ടെലിവിഷൻ ഷോകളുടെയും ചിത്രീകരണം നിർത്തിവച്ചതിനാൽ സെലിബ്രിറ്റികൾ എല്ലാവരും വീട്ടിലിരിപ്പാണ്. സിനിമകളുടെ പോസ്റ്റ് പ്രൊഡക്ഷൻ ജോലികൾ ആരംഭിച്ചുവെങ്കിലും മിക്ക സിനിമകളുടെയും ചിത്രീകരണം പാതി വഴിയിലാണ്.

അതുകൊണ്ടു തന്നെ പാചകവും വ്യായാമവുമായി ചിലർ സമയം കളയുമ്പോൾ മറ്റു ചിലരാകട്ടെ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ സജീവമായി സംവദിക്കുകയാണ്. സംവിധായകനും തിരക്കഥാകൃത്തുമായ രഞ്ജിത്ത് ശങ്കർ കെെവച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് കവിതയെഴുത്തിലാണ്. 'ദ ഫ്ലെെ' എന്ന പേരിൽ എഴുതിയ കവിത അദ്ദേഹം സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ പങ്കുവച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. 'അവളെക്കുറിച്ച് ഞാൻ വീണ്ടും ചിന്തിച്ചപ്പോൾ' എന്ന കുറിപ്പോടു കൂടിയാണ് പങ്കുവച്ചത്.

The fly

The first one she met was the butterfly

Flying away from her..

Scared of her..

Then she saw the fire fly

Dancing in the face of death..

Giving it away like a fearless foot soldier..

The mosquito came in next

Hanging around with her..

Pampering her enough to destroy it..

Horsefly, Cranefly, Fruitfly, Blackfly..

As she grew up

They came in all sizes and shapes..

Finally she met him..

The one who would give her wings..

To fly.. To create..To dream..

With him first she was a butterfly..

Soon to realise she was the mosquito..

Finally to be the firefly..

She started flying away from him..

Fearing the firefly..

Dreaming of the butterfly..

She became the pupa again..

Blossoming in solitude..

Flowering in freedom..

The pupa lasted only a while ..

Never grew into the fly she wanted to be..

Bored of its existence..

Fearing of its loneliness..

What she saw emerging from the pupa..

Was the firefly again..

The thought killed her..

And then finally..

She started searching for him again.

Content Highlights: Ranjith Sankar director script writer writes a poem The Fly