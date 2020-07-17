ബോളിവുഡ് നടൻ രൺബീർ കപൂറുമായുള്ള രൂപസാദൃശ്യം കൊണ്ട് വാർത്തകളിലിടം നേടിയ അപരൻ ജുനൈദ് ഷാ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. 28 വയസായിരുന്നു. കശ്മീർ സ്വദേശിയാണ് ജുനൈദ്. ശ്രീന​ഗറിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.

മോഡലിങ്ങിനോടുള്ള താത്‌പര്യം കാരണം ഏറെ നാളായി മുബൈയിൽ താമസിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു ജുനൈദ്. അനുപം ഖേർ സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ആക്ടിങ്ങിൽ അഭിനയ പഠനത്തിനായി ചേരുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഹൃദയസംബന്ധിയായ അസുഖങ്ങള്‍ ജുനൈദിനില്ലായിരുന്നുവെന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ പറയുന്നു.

Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah! pic.twitter.com/uVVH3UGtnJ