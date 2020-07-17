രൺബീർ കപൂറിന്റെ അപരൻ ജുനൈദ് ഷാ അന്തരിച്ചു
ബോളിവുഡ് നടൻ രൺബീർ കപൂറുമായുള്ള രൂപസാദൃശ്യം കൊണ്ട് വാർത്തകളിലിടം നേടിയ അപരൻ ജുനൈദ് ഷാ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. 28 വയസായിരുന്നു. കശ്മീർ സ്വദേശിയാണ് ജുനൈദ്. ശ്രീനഗറിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.
മോഡലിങ്ങിനോടുള്ള താത്പര്യം കാരണം ഏറെ നാളായി മുബൈയിൽ താമസിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു ജുനൈദ്. അനുപം ഖേർ സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ആക്ടിങ്ങിൽ അഭിനയ പഠനത്തിനായി ചേരുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഹൃദയസംബന്ധിയായ അസുഖങ്ങള് ജുനൈദിനില്ലായിരുന്നുവെന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ പറയുന്നു.
Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah! pic.twitter.com/uVVH3UGtnJ— YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) July 17, 2020
രൺബീറിന്റെ അതേ മുഖഛായയുള്ള ജുനൈദിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ കുറച്ച് വർഷങ്ങൾക്ക് മുമ്പാണ് വൈറലായത്. രൺബീറിന്റെ പിതാവും അന്തരിച്ച ബോളിവുഡ് നടനുമായ ഋഷി കപൂർ വരെ ഈ അസാധ്യ രൂപസാദൃശ്യം കണ്ട് അമ്പരന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. രൺബീറിന്റെയും ജുനൈദിന്റെയും ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവച്ച് മുമ്പൊരിക്കൽ ഋഷി കപൂർ കുറിച്ചതിങ്ങനെ.. ദൈവമേ എന്റെ മകന് ഒരു അപരനോ.. തിരിച്ചറിയാനേ കഴിയുന്നില്ല.
OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015
Content Highlights :Ranbir Kapoors look alike Junaid Shah from Kashmir passes away due to cardiac arrest