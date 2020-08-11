സത്യനാരായണ പൂജയിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് റാണയും മിഹീകയും; വെെറലായി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ
വിവാഹത്തിന് ശേഷം സത്യനാരായണ പൂജയിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് റാണ ദഗ്ഗുബാട്ടിയും ഭാര്യ മിഹീക ബജാജും. നടന്റെ ഹെെദരാബാദിലെ വീട്ടിൽ വച്ചാണ് പൂജ നടന്നത്. അടുത്ത കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളും ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
ആഗസ്റ്റ് 8 ന് ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ വച്ചായിരുന്നു റാണ- മിഹീക വിവാഹചടങ്ങുകൾ നടന്നത്. കോവിഡ് മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പാലിച്ച് മുപ്പതിൽ താഴെ അതിഥികൾ മാത്രമാണ് ചടങ്ങുകളിൽ സംബന്ധിച്ചത്. എല്ലാ അതിഥികൾക്കും കോവിഡ് ടെസ്റ്റും നടത്തിയിരുന്നു.
Handpicked, handcombed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage- presented by @taanbaan ... #taanbaan #bluelotushandloom . Let us try and support our local weavers and artisans in whatever way we can .. They are our last hope in keeping our fantastic traditions alive .. #wearhandloom #pondurukhadisaree #craftscouncilofindia #kamalacci @lakshmi_thefineline @venkateshdaggubati @malavikad
റാണയുടെ അടുത്ത ബന്ധുക്കളായ നടി സാമന്ത അകിനേനി, ഭർത്താവും നടനുമായ നാഗ ചെെതന്യ, നടൻ രാം ചരൺ, ഭാര്യ ഉപാസന എന്നിവരും വിവാഹത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
