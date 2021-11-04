കാത്തിരിപ്പുകൾക്കൊടുവിൽ സ്റ്റൈൽ മന്നൻ രജനികാന്തിന്റെ അണ്ണാത്തെ തീയേറ്ററുകളിലെത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ചിത്രത്തിലെ ​ഗാനങ്ങളും മറ്റും നേരത്തെ തന്നെ ആരാധകർ ഏറ്റെടുത്തിരുന്നു. പൂർണമായും തലൈവ ഫാൻസിനെ തൃപ്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന മാസ് ചിത്രമാണ് അണ്ണാത്തെയെന്നാണ് പുറത്ത് വരുന്ന റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ‌. 

തമിഴ്നാട്ടിലെ തീയേറ്റുകളിൽ ആരാധകർ ആഘോഷങ്ങളോടെയാണ് രജനി ചിത്രത്തിന് വരവേൽപേകിയത്.

ചിത്രം വേണ്ടത്ര പ്രതീക്ഷയ്ക്കൊത്ത് ഉയർന്നില്ലെന്നും സിരുത്തെ ശിവയുടെ മറ്റ് ചിത്രങ്ങളെ അപേക്ഷിച്ച് പരാജയമാണെന്നും രജനിക്ക് പോലും ചിത്രത്തെ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ലെന്നും പ്രതികരണങ്ങൾ പുറത്ത് വരുന്നുണ്ട്.

രജനിപ്പടങ്ങളുടെ വലിയ മാർക്കറ്റായ കേരളത്തിൽ അണ്ണാത്തൈ റിലീസ് ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ തരംഗം സൃഷ്ടിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കാം.

നയൻതാരയാണ് ചിത്രത്തിൽ രജനിയുടെ നായികയായെത്തുന്നത്. ദർബാറിന് ശേഷം നയൻതാര വീണ്ടും രജനിയുടെ നായികയായെത്തുന്നു എന്ന പ്രത്യേകതയും ചിത്രത്തിനുണ്ട്.

കീർത്തി സുരേഷ്, മീന, ഖുശ്ബു , പ്രകാശ് രാജ്, സൂരി തുടങ്ങിയ താരങ്ങളും ചിത്രത്തിൽ പ്രധാനവേഷങ്ങളിലെത്തുന്നു. ഡി ഇമ്മൻ സംഗീത സംവിധാനം നിർവഹിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ഛായാഗ്രഹണം വെട്രി പളനിസ്വാമിയാണ്.

