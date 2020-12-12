ഇന്ത്യൻ സിനിമയുടെ സ്റ്റൈൽ മന്നൻ രജനികാന്തിന് ഇന്ന് എഴുപതാം പിറന്നാൾ. പ്രിയ താരത്തിന് ആശംസകൾ നേരുകയാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സിനിമാ ലോകവും ആരാധകരും.

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.

Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയും രജനികാന്തിന് പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആയുരാരോഗ്യ സൗഖ്യത്തോടെ ജീവിതം നയിക്കാനാകട്ടെയെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ആശംസിച്ചു.

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020

പ്രിയതാരത്തിന് ആശംസകളറിയിച്ച് നിരവധി ആരാധകരാണ് ചെന്നൈയിലെ രജനികാന്തിന്റെ വീടിന് മുന്നിൽ തടിച്ചുകൂടിയത്.

Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and wealth. May all your dreams come true. This year is yours! Guruve Saranam 🙏🙏@rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/guJc3kl6db — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2020

Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very dear old friend @rajinikanth.....'birds of a feather flock together'. It was a great gesture on his part to have called me his Guru, in my most popular & talked about biography 'Anything but Khamosh'. I'm very touched, but on a lighter pic.twitter.com/uII2siW4c6 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 12, 2020

നാൽപ്പത്തിയഞ്ച് വർഷമായി ശിവാജി റാവു ഗെയ്ക്ക്‌വാദ് എന്ന രജനികാന്ത് സിനിമയിലെത്തിയിട്ട്. കൃത്യമായി പറഞ്ഞാൽ 1975-ൽ കെ. ബാലചന്ദറിന്റെ അപൂർവരാഗങ്ങളിലൂടെ അരങ്ങേറ്റം. ഇന്ന് 400 കോടി മുടക്കി ഇന്ത്യൻ സിനിമയിലെതന്നെ ഏറ്റവും ചെലവേറിയ ചിത്രമായ 2.O യിൽ നായകനായി.

Wish U a very Happy Birthday @rajinikanth sir 😘😘🤗🤗🤗truly blessed to have known you in this life time 🤗 wishing all the success health and prosperity 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/tkeqJo1JJj — Arya (@arya_offl) December 11, 2020

ഈ ജന്മദിനത്തിൽ രാജ്യം ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത് രജനിയുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രവേശനമാണ്. ഡിസംബർ 31-നാണ് രജനികാന്ത് പുതിയ പാർട്ടി പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നത്. 2021 ലെ തമിഴ്‌നാട് നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മുമ്പായി പുതിയ പാർട്ടി രൂപീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് കഴിഞ്ഞ ആഴ്ചയാണ് രജനികാന്ത് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.

