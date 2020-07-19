സംവിധായകൻ രജത് മുഖർജി അന്തരിച്ചു; ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ നേർന്ന് സിനിമാലോകം
മുംബെെ: സംവിധായകൻ രജത് മുഖർജി അന്തരിച്ചു. ദീർഘകാലങ്ങളായി അസുഖബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ജയ്പൂരിലെ വസതിയിൽ വച്ച് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെയായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.
ഊർമിള മണ്ഡോദ്കർ ഫർദീൻ ഖാൻ എന്നിവർ കേന്ദ്രകഥാപാത്രങ്ങളായ പ്യാർ തു നേ ക്യാ കിയാ, വിവേക് ഒബ്റോയി, മനോജ് ബാജ്പേയി എന്നിവർ വേഷമിട്ട ദ റോഡ് തുടങ്ങിയ ചിത്രങ്ങളുടെ സംവിധായകനാണ്.
രജത് മുഖർജിയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ മനോജ് ബാജ്പേയി, അനുഭവ് സിൻഹ എന്നിവർ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.🙏🙏🙏— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020
Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate.— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 19, 2020
Content Highlights: Director Rajat Mukherjee passed away, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, The Road Movies