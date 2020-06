Dear Nakul, You’re 21 today.I don’t know where and how to start thanking you for being there for me.I can’t believe that it’s almost one year since we met.Time flies indeed.I know things aren’t how you imagined they would be for you this year,but I believe it’ll be better with time.You’ve made life less miserable in the past year and I can’t thank you enough for that. I know this is just a tiny delay for all of us,and you’ll emerge stronger than ever.The time is soon. I hope to see you grow and evolve as the best version of yourself in the future.You’re constantly in my prayers and know that you’re loved.Have a peaceful birthday.So what if it’s less loud,I promise we’ll party hard and compensate for it next year! The sight is not so gold anymore without you around,it’s just brown these days. Lots of love. Yours, Pri💗

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Jun 24, 2020 at 11:31am PDT