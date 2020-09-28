 

അതേ മകളിലൂടെയാണ് ഇന്ന് ദിനനാഥ് മങ്കേഷ്‌കറെ ലോകമറിയുന്നത് എന്നത് വിധിവൈചിത്ര്യമാകാം
ആ നാദസൗഭഗത്തിന് തൊണ്ണൂറു കഴിഞ്ഞു എന്ന് വിശ്വസിക്കാന്‍ പ്രയാസം
'ദു:ഖം താങ്ങാനാവുന്നില്ല' കുഞ്ഞു ഋഷിയെ കൈകളിലേന്തിയ ഫോട്ടോ പങ്കുവെച്ച്‌ ലതാ മങ്കേഷകര്‍
'പ്ലേഗും വസൂരിയും ലോകമഹായുദ്ധവും നേരിട്ടു , ഇതും നമ്മള്‍ മറികടക്കും'
