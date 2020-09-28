​ഗായിക ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്കറിന് പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകളുമായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ​ഗായികയുടെ 91-ാം പിറന്നാളാണിന്ന്.

Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്കറിനെ ഫോണിൽ വിളിച്ച് പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ അറിയിച്ചുവെന്നും മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഒട്ടനവധി പേരാണ് പ്രിയ​ഗായികയ്ക്ക് ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്.

''ആയുരാരോ​ഗ്യ സൗഖ്യത്തോടെ ദീർഘകാലം ലതാ ദീദി ഇനിയുമുണ്ടാകട്ടെ എന്ന് പ്രാർഥിക്കുന്നു. രാജ്യമൊട്ടാകെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വീട്ടകങ്ങളിലും ലതാ ദീദിയുടെ പേരുണ്ട്. ലതാ ദീദിയും സ്നേഹവും അനു​ഗ്രഹവും ലഭിച്ച ഞാൻ ഭാ​ഗ്യവാനാണ്''- മോദി കുറിച്ചു.

To the voice of India! 🎶

Wishing the melody queen and a true icon, @mangeshkarlata, a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/vMGp8XHF6I — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 28, 2020

Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi pic.twitter.com/Ez4nGTQ07j — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 28, 2020

सुर-साम्राज्ञी, भारत रत्न @MangeshkarLata जी को उनके जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं I



कामना करता हूँ कि भविष्य में भी आप दुनिया भर में फैले अपने असंख्य प्रशंसकों को मंत्रमुग्ध करती रहेंगी I ईश्वर आपको उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु जीवन प्रदान करें I



जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ! pic.twitter.com/2qxFIXAkWQ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 28, 2020

Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lgf3CTDfmj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

