ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: പത്മഭൂഷണ് പുരസ്കാരം ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി നടന് മോഹന്ലാല്. രാഷ്ട്രപതി ഭവനില് വച്ചു നടന്ന ചടങ്ങില് രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് പുരസ്കാരങ്ങള് വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
നടന് പ്രഭുദേവ, ഗായകന് ശങ്കര് മഹാദേവന് എന്നിവര് പത്മശ്രീ പുരസ്കാരങ്ങള് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി.
പത്മ പുരസ്കാര ജേതാക്കളായ മലയാളികള്ക്ക് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ആറിന് കേരള ഹൗസില് സ്വീകരണമൊരുക്കും. മോഹന്ലാലിന് പുറമെ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞന് നമ്പി നാരായണന്, സംഗീതജ്ഞന് ജയന്, പുരാവസ്തു വിദഗ്ധന് കെ.കെ. മുഹമ്മദ് എന്നിവര്ക്കാണ് സ്വീകരണം.
ഡല്ഹി മലയാളി കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് പരിപാടി.
