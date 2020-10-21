നേഹ കക്കർ വിവാഹിതയാകുന്നു; ചിത്രങ്ങൾ കാണാം
നേഹ കക്കാറിന്റെ വിവാഹത്തോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച ചടങ്ങിൽ നിന്നും| Photo: https://www.instagram.com/nehakakkar/?hl=en
ബോളിവുഡ് ഗായിക നേഹ കക്കർ വിവാഹിതയാകുന്നു. റോഹൻ പ്രീത് സിങ്ങാണ് വരൻ. കുറച്ച് ദിവസങ്ങളായി നേഹയുടെ വിവാഹത്തെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് അഭ്യൂഹങ്ങൾ പ്രചരിച്ചു കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് നേഹ വിവാഹവാർത്ത സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്.
#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow 💝 till then here's a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here's Our Roka ceremony clip!! ♥️💃🏻😇 I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family 😍🙌🏼 Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad 🥰 Thank youu for throwing the best event 😍🙌🏼
ഒക്ടോബർ 23 ന് വിവാഹം രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യും. 26 ന് നടക്കുന്ന വിവാഹചടങ്ങിൽ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെയും ബന്ധുക്കളുടെയും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും പങ്കെടുക്കും.
‘ഗർമി’, ‘ഓ സാഖി’, ‘ദിൽബർ’, ‘കാലാ ചശ്മ’ എന്നീ ഹിറ്റ് ഗാനങ്ങളിലൂടെ ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ട ഗായികയാണ് നേഹ. ഇന്ന് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഏറ്റവും പ്രതിഫലം പറ്റുന്ന ഗായകരിൽ ഒരാളാണ് നേഹ.
