നേഹ കക്കർ വിവാഹിതയായി; ചിത്രങ്ങൾ, വീഡിയോ
നേഹ കക്കറിന്റെ വിവാഹ ചടങ്ങിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ |Photo: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/nehakakkar/
ബോളിവുഡ് ഗായിക നേഹ കക്കർ വിവാഹിതയായി. റോഹൻ പ്രീത് സിങ്ങാണ് വരൻ. കുറച്ച് നാളുകളായി ഇരുവരും പ്രണയത്തിലായിരുന്നു.
ഒക്ടോബർ 23 ന് വിവാഹം ഔദ്യോഗികമായി രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തു.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഡൽഹിയിലെ ഒരു ആഡംബര റിസോർട്ടിൽ വച്ചായിരുന്നു വിവാഹ ചടങ്ങുകൾ നടന്നത്. കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളും അടുത്ത ബന്ധുക്കളും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും ചടങ്ങിൽ സന്നിഹിതരായി.
#kurtapajamakalakala ❤️ #nehupreet #nehudavyah
Perfect Couple for a reason 😍♥💫
🥀😍😍 Aaye Nehu 🤩❤️🌍 #nehupreet 🥀👀
This shot is a blessing to eyes😍♥️😇
Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️🙈😇😇 Wearing @anitadongre 😍😍
#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️💛🙏🏼😇 @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇
#nehupreetdavyaah @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh ❤️ #nehupreet
‘ഗർമി’, ‘ഓ സാഖി’, ‘ദിൽബർ’, ‘കാലാ ചശ്മ’ എന്നീ ഹിറ്റ് ഗാനങ്ങളിലൂടെ ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ട ഗായികയാണ് നേഹ. ഇന്ന് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഏറ്റവും പ്രതിഫലം പറ്റുന്ന ഗായകരിൽ ഒരാളാണ് നേഹ.
