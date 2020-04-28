My darling niece Diya Naidu - I am so grateful to you brave child - a COVID19 warrior ( living in Bangalore) has agreed to donate her plasma to help cure other COVID19 serious patients. The process of donating plasma to treat COVID-19 is not very complex and can be done in just two hours. One of the most discussed methods of treatment of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is plasma therapy, which involves the transfusion of plasma from a convalescent coronavirus patient to a critical patient. The blood of a recovering patient is rich in antibodies produced by the body to fight the virus, which are expected to help the critical patient recover.#covid_19 #plasmadonation #india

