For our 10 th anniversary of 80 s re union. Mohanlal and Menka rehearsing just after they landed from an international flight. For an even green Malayalam song of prem Nazir and sheela suggested by lissy choreographed by Brinda and now senthil giving the final touches I am so proud that I do what I do to get 40 giants of South Indian films together as one family.

