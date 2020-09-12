മിയ ജോർജ്ജ് വിവാഹം; ചിത്രങ്ങൾ, വീഡിയോ
മിയ ജോർജ്, അഷ്വിൻ ഫിലിപ്പ് വിവാഹം (വീഡിയോയിൽ നിന്നും)
നടി മിയ ജോർജ്ജും ആഷ്വിനും വിവാഹിതരായി. എറണാകുളം സെന്റ് മേരീസ് ബസലിക്കയിൽ വച്ചായിരുന്നു വിവാഹം. കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസമായിരുന്നു മിയയുടെ മനസമ്മതം.
കോവിഡ് പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ലളിതമായാണ് വിവാഹം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്. അടുത്ത ബന്ധുക്കളും കുടുംബ സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും മാത്രമാണ് ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തത്.
