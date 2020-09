Though I look like traveling to space, I feel like going to war. Traveling after 7 months.... Surprised to see the airport so calm and quiet deserted. Even more surprised to see not many were dressed like me 😒 I must say it was the most uncomfortable outfit. Was so hot and stuffy,makes you sweat even when the weather is cool and air con on. Can't even wipe your face, especially with the gloves 🙄 Hats off to all the health workers who live in this PPE outfit day in and day out. In spite of so much discomfort they still understand our pain and take care of us all the time. My respect for them has magnified 🙏🙏 Thank you for your selfless effort to humankind.

