സംവിധായകൻ രാജ് കൗശൽ അന്തരിച്ചു
Mandira Bedi, Raj Kaushal
ബോളിവുഡ് നടിയും മോഡലുമായ മന്ദിര ബേദിയുടെ ഭർത്താവും സംവിധായകനുമായ രാജ് കൗശൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. നടനായി സിനിമയിലെത്തിയ രാജ് മൂന്ന് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.
Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7— অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021
പ്യാർ മെയ്ൻ കഭി കഭി, ഷാദി കാ ലഡ്ഡു, ആന്തണി കോൻ ഹേ തുടങ്ങിയവയാണ് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത ചിത്രങ്ങൾ. 98 ൽ സ്വന്തമായി പരസ്യ കമ്പനി ആരംഭിച്ച രാജ് 800 ലധികം പരസ്യചിത്രങ്ങൾ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടുമുണ്ട്.
Heard the terrible news about @rajkaushal1 . May your Jar of Hope always be filled in the afterlife as it was here. I will miss you terribly. Strength to the family and friends.— Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) June 30, 2021
വീർ, താര എന്നീ രണ്ട് മക്കളാണ് മന്ദിര-രാജ് ദമ്പതികൾക്ക്.
content highlights : Mandira Bedi’s husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack