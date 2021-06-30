ബോളിവുഡ് നടിയും മോഡലുമായ മന്ദിര ബേദിയുടെ ഭർത്താവും സംവിധായകനുമായ രാജ് കൗശൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. നടനായി സിനിമയിലെത്തിയ രാജ് മൂന്ന് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7