ബോളിവുഡ് നടിയും മോഡലുമായ മന്ദിര ബേദിയുടെ ഭർത്താവും സംവിധായകനുമായ രാജ് കൗശൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. നടനായി സിനിമയിലെത്തിയ രാജ് മൂന്ന് ചിത്രങ്ങൾ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. 

പ്യാർ മെയ്ൻ കഭി കഭി, ഷാദി കാ ലഡ്ഡു, ആന്തണി കോൻ ഹേ തുടങ്ങിയവയാണ് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത ചിത്രങ്ങൾ. 98 ൽ സ്വന്തമായി പരസ്യ കമ്പനി ആരംഭിച്ച രാജ് 800 ലധികം പരസ്യചിത്രങ്ങൾ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടുമുണ്ട്. 

വീർ, താര എന്നീ രണ്ട് മക്കളാണ് മന്ദിര-രാജ് ദമ്പതികൾക്ക്. 

