ഓൺലൈൻ ആങ്ങളമാരേ, ഈ കാലുകൾ, ഈ ശരീരങ്ങൾ കണ്ടോ?
വസ്ത്രധാരണത്തിന്റെ പേരിൽ സൈബർ ആക്രമണം നേരിട്ട നടി അനശ്വര രാജന് പിന്തുണയുമായി നടി റിമ കല്ലിങ്കൽ രംഗത്തെത്തിയത് വാർത്തയായിരുന്നു. അത്ഭുതം സ്ത്രീകൾക്കും കാലുകളുണ്ട് എന്നാണ് മോണോക്കിനി ധരിച്ച ചിത്രം പങ്കുവച്ച് റിമ കുറിച്ചത്. ഇപ്പോഴിതാ അനശ്വരയ്ക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് മലയാളത്തിലെ യുവനടിമാർ.
അഹാന കൃഷ്ണ, അനാർക്കലി മരിക്കാർ, കനി കുസൃതി, ഗായിക ഗൗരി ലക്ഷ്മി, അനുപമ പരമേശ്വരൻ, ഗ്രേസ് ആന്റണി, നിമിഷ സജയൻ എന്നിവരാണ് അനശ്വരയ്ക്ക് പിന്തുണയുമായെത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. റിമ മുന്നോട്ട് വച്ച ക്യാമ്പയിന് ഏറ്റെടുത്ത് കാൽമുട്ട് വരെ ഇറക്കമുള്ള വസ്ത്രം ധരിച്ചും, വയറ് കാണുന്ന വസ്ത്രം ധരിച്ചുമുള്ള തങ്ങളുടെ ചിത്രം പങ്കുവച്ച് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിലെ സദാചാരവാദികൾക്ക്, ഓൺലൈൻ ആങ്ങളമാർക്ക് മറുപടി നൽകുന്നത്.
നിശാവസ്ത്രത്തിലുള്ള ഒരു ചിത്രമാണ് അനുപമ പരമേശ്വരൻ പങ്കുവച്ചത്. കാലുകൾ കാണിക്കൂ പെൺകുട്ടികളേ അവ നിങ്ങളുടെ ആണ് എന്ന് പറഞ്ഞാണ് അനാർക്കലി തന്റെ ചിത്രം പങ്കുവച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
കാല് കാണിച്ചുള്ള യോഗ വിഡിയോ പങ്കുവച്ചായിരുന്നു കനിയുടെ പ്രതികരണം.
നീണ്ട കുറിപ്പിലൂടെയാണ് അഹാനയും ഗൗരിയും പ്രതികരിച്ചത്.
''അതെ ഓൺലൈൻ ആങ്ങളമാരേ, ഞങ്ങൾക്കു കാലുകൾ ഉണ്ട്. കാലുകൾ മാത്രമല്ല കൈകൾ, തോളുകൾ, കക്ഷം, മാറിടം, യോനി എന്നിങ്ങനെ തൊലിയിൽ പൊതിഞ്ഞ ഒരു പൂർണമായ ശരീരം ഞങ്ങൾക്കുണ്ട്. നിങ്ങളുടെ അറിവിലേയ്ക്കായി, ഞങ്ങൾ യഥാർഥത്തിൽ ശരീരത്തിനു മേൽ വസ്ത്രം ധരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട് ചേട്ടന്മാരേ,. ഞങ്ങൾ പൂർണ വസ്ത്രധാരികളായല്ല ജനിച്ചത്. ''
''വസ്ത്രം ധരിക്കണോ വേണ്ടയോ എന്നും ധരിച്ചാൽ ശരീരത്തിലെ ഏതൊക്കെ ഭാഗങ്ങൾ മൂടണം എന്നും ഏതൊക്കെ ഭാഗങ്ങൾ പുറമേ കാണിക്കണം എന്നും ഞങ്ങളാണ് തീരുമാനിക്കുന്നത്. അത് ഞങ്ങളുടെ മാത്രം ഇഷ്ടമാണ്. നിങ്ങളുടേതല്ല. നിങ്ങളുടെ ലൈംഗികദാരിദ്ര്യത്തിന് എന്തെങ്കിലും സഹായകമാവുമെങ്കിൽ സ്ത്രീകളുടെ പോസ്റ്റിന് താഴെ കുരച്ച് കൊണ്ടിരിക്കൂ.''– ഗൗരി ലക്ഷ്മി കുറിച്ചു.
Yes online aangalamaar, we have legs, arms,arm pits, shoulders, breasts, vaginas and a full functional body that is covered with skin. For your info, Clothes we actually wear over skin chettanmaare.. WE ARE NOT BORN WITH CLOTHES.. BOOOM.... And wethr to wear them or not,and which parts to cover and which parts to show off, thats OUR CHOICE. NOT YOURS. KEEP SHITTING UNDER WOMEN'S POSTS IF THATS HELPING YOUR INCURABLE SEXUAL FRUSTRATION. #itsourchoice #thorowbackpicbutneedtopost
തന്റെ കമന്റ് ബോക്സിൽ അശ്ലീലം വിളമ്പാൻ നിക്കുന്ന അധമന്മാരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധ കിട്ടാനായി കുട്ടിയുടുപ്പിട്ട ചിത്രം പങ്കുവയ്ക്കുന്നു എന്ന് പറഞ്ഞാണ് അഹാനയുടെ കുറിപ്പ് ആരംഭിക്കുന്നത്. "ഞാൻ എന്ത് ധരിക്കുന്നു എന്നത് നിങ്ങളുടെ ബിസിനസ്സ് അല്ല. നിങ്ങളുടെ ബിസിനസ്സ് നിങ്ങളുടെ മാത്രം കാര്യമാണ്. ഞാൻ ഇതുപോലെ ഷോർട്സ് ധരിക്കും, സാരി, ഷർട്ട്, സ്വിം സ്യൂട്ട് അങ്ങനെ പലതും. എന്റെ കാരക്ടർ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യാൻ നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ആർക്കും അധികാരമില്ല. നിങ്ങളുടെ ചിന്തകളെ നോക്കൂ, എന്റെ വസ്ത്രത്തെ അല്ല. സ്ത്രീയാകട്ടെ പുരുഷനാകട്ടെ, അവരുടെ കയ്യും കാലും വയറുമൊക്കെ ഒന്നുതന്നെയാണ്. അതിൽ ഒരു വ്യത്യാസവും എനിക്ക് കാണാനാകുന്നില്ല. ഇപ്പോൾ ഒരു പുരുഷൻ അവന്റെ വസ്ത്രം ഊരി ഫോട്ടോ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്താൽ, അത് പ്രചോദനമായി, മാസ് ആയി ഹോട്ട് ആയി. പക്ഷേ അതൊരു പെൺകുട്ടി ചെയ്താലോ അവൾ ലൈംഗിക താത്പര്യം ഉള്ളവളായി, ശ്രദ്ധ നേടുന്നവളായി,നാണമില്ലാത്തവളായി..
ഈ ചിത്രം ഞാൻ പങ്കുവച്ചതിന് ഒരു അർഥമേ ഉള്ളൂ എനിക്ക് ആ ചിത്രം അത്രമേൽ ഇഷ്ടമാണ് അത് എന്റെ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ പേജിൽ പങ്കുവയ്ക്കാൻ ഞാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു.. അതിന് മറ്റൊരു അർഥം കണ്ടെത്തുന്നത് നിങ്ങളുടെ ദൗർഭാഗ്യകരമായി ജീവിത സാഹചര്യങ്ങളും നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ലഭിക്കാത്ത കാര്യങ്ങളുടെ പ്രതിഫലനമാണ്''- അഹാന കുറിക്കുന്നു
Posting a really nice picture of me wearing a tiny dress , showing most of my legs to take attendance of the number of creeps who will line up in attention in my comment box to post third-rate comments :) 2 things. Firstly , what I wear isn't your business. What anybody wears isn't your business. Your business is just your business. Probably you don't have enough of it , so you try and poke your nose into other people's business. I will wear Shorts , Sari , Shirt or a Swim-suit .. it's not your license to question my character. Neither is it my oppurtunity to prove my own character. So , WATCH YOUR THOUGHTS , NOT MY CLOTHES 🤷 Secondly , as far as I know .. legs , stomach , hands etc .. they are all the same, be it in the body of a man or a woman. I can't see any difference that is so important that it justifies the difference between the kind of comments that make it to the comment box of a man in little clothes and that of a girl. If a man shows his well toned body , it's Inspiring , Mass and Frickin' Hot. When a girl does the same , she looks like she's ready for Sex? She's Shameless? She’s an Attention Seeker? She's trying to turn people on for work? Pick up this flamboyant display of patriarchy and discard it in the first dust-bin you can find around you. Me posting a picture in a super short dress has only 1 meaning - I like that picture and I felt like sharing it on my own social media profile. Any other meaning that you derive out of it is nothing but a reflection of the unfortunate situation of your life and the things you lack in it. Gross mindsets might not change way too much. But the license to publicly speak out one's gross mindset can be shut down. Call out slut-shamers. Call out dirty patriarchy. And stop giving a damn about what a random person has to comment on your clothes. Do these 3 things and slowly but surely , creeps who want to say creepy things will be so scared to spit out the poison that they will learn to keep it within themselves. I'd like to sum up this slightly long post with a quote I read recently on Social Media - " Oh my favourite season will be the Fall of Patriarchy 🍁 " Image shot by @rexphotography.in 💫
