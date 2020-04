❤️❤️RISHI KAPOOR❤️❤️ The Prince Charming of Indian Cinema pass away!!! Can’t believe that , the “BOBBY Boy”🕺🏻who conquered our hearts and entertained us for decades is no more !! Thank you Sir for making us fall and rise in Love and Life🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

