കറുപ്പിന്റെ പുതിയ പോസ്റ്റര് പുറത്ത് വിട്ട് കാള് വാട്ടണ്
കാള് വാള്ട്ടണ്, കറുപ്പിന്റെ പോസ്റ്റര്
ടാഗോര് ഇന്റര്നാഷ്ണല് ചലച്ചിത്രമേളയില് പുരസ്കാരം നേടിയ കറുപ്പ് എന്ന മലയാള ഹ്രസ്വചിത്രത്തിന്റെ പോസ്റ്റര് പുറത്ത് വിട്ട് ബ്രീട്ടീഷ് നടന് കാള് വാള്ട്ടണ്.
വിഷ്ണുശിവയാണ് സംവിധായകന്. അണിയറപ്രവര്ത്തകര്ക്ക് എല്ലാവിധ ആശംസകള് നേരുന്നുവെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കുറിച്ചു.
I Happy to share the poster for my dear film maker friend @VishnuShiva14. Their short film #Karupp has won an International Award #TIFF Congratulations to all the team and best wishes @carlwharton @audibleactors @MyIndieProd #teamkarupp #PositiveVibes #2021 #film pic.twitter.com/QiAtRQ4NI1— Carl Wharton Actor/VO (@carlwharton) January 24, 2021
