ടാഗോര്‍ ഇന്റര്‍നാഷ്ണല്‍ ചലച്ചിത്രമേളയില്‍ പുരസ്‌കാരം നേടിയ കറുപ്പ് എന്ന മലയാള ഹ്രസ്വചിത്രത്തിന്റെ പോസ്റ്റര്‍ പുറത്ത് വിട്ട് ബ്രീട്ടീഷ് നടന്‍ കാള്‍ വാള്‍ട്ടണ്‍.

വിഷ്ണുശിവയാണ് സംവിധായകന്‍. അണിയറപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്ക് എല്ലാവിധ ആശംസകള്‍ നേരുന്നുവെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കുറിച്ചു.

I Happy to share the poster for my dear film maker friend @VishnuShiva14. Their short film #Karupp has won an International Award #TIFF Congratulations to all the team and best wishes @carlwharton @audibleactors @MyIndieProd #teamkarupp #PositiveVibes #2021 #film pic.twitter.com/QiAtRQ4NI1