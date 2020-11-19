വിഷാദരോഗത്തെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് ഒരു യുവതി പങ്കുവച്ച ട്വീറ്റില്‍ അധിക്ഷേപ വാക്കുകളുമായി നടി കങ്കണ റണാവത്ത്. മുംബൈ സ്വദേശിയായ ആര്‍ട്ടിസ്റ്റ് പ്രിയങ്ക പോളിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റിന് മറുപടി നല്‍കിയതാണിവര്‍.

വിഷാദത്തിലൂടെ കടന്നുപോകുന്നവര്‍ അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന ചില പ്രവൃത്തിക്കളെക്കുറിച്ചായിരുന്നു ട്വീറ്റിന്റെ ഉള്ളടക്കം. ഈ കാര്യങ്ങളെല്ലാം താന്‍ ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അതിനെ താന്‍ മള്‍ട്ടി ടാസ്‌കിങ് എന്ന് വിളിക്കുമെന്നും പ്രിയങ്ക കുറിച്ചിരുന്നു.

ഇതിനെ പരിസഹിച്ച് രംഗത്തെത്തിയ കങ്കണ ഇങ്ങനെക്കുറിച്ചു. ''നിങ്ങള്‍ ആത്മഹത്യ പ്രവണതയുള്ളയാളാണെന്ന് സമ്മതിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. നീ വിഷമാണ്, നിന്റേത് വൃത്തിക്കെട്ട രൂപമാണ്. നിങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഇല്ലാത്തത് എന്താണ്? വളരെ പെട്ടന്ന് തന്നെ നിന്റെ ഹെയര്‍ സ്റ്റൈല്‍ മാറ്റി ധ്യാനിക്കാന്‍ പഠിക്കൂ''- കങ്കണ കുറിച്ചു.

ഇതിന് പ്രിയങ്ക മറുപടിയായി രംഗത്ത് വന്നതോടെ ഇരുവരും തമ്മില്‍ വാഗ്വാദമായി.

സമൂഹ മാധ്യമത്തില്‍ കങ്കണയ്‌ക്കെതിരേ രൂക്ഷ വിമര്‍ശനമാണ് ഉയരുന്നത്. രാജ്യം പത്മശ്രീ നല്‍കി ആദരിച്ച, സ്ത്രീകളുടെ അവകാശത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് വാതോരാതെ സംസാരിക്കുന്ന കങ്കണയുടെ പ്രവൃത്തി സ്ത്രീകള്‍ക്ക് അപമാനമാണെന്ന് വിമര്‍ശകര്‍ പറയുന്നു.

baffles me that sane people still engage with Kangana. 1) you cannot change her 2) it will end in an abuse game 3) don't try reconciling your appreciation for her acting ( if you do) with her personality anyway...

Really no one’s scandalised by if you’re having sex or not. You were the one who tried flaunting your ability to have sex and connected it to being ‘hot and sexy’. Thereby saying that women have to be a certain way to be ‘rewarded’ by sex. That’s incredibly regressive. https://t.co/Z2BbDHcuKJ