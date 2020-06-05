My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief... 100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. Link in my bio to learn more about the auction. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this ❤️🙏🏼 #radart4aid

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on May 30, 2020 at 8:19am PDT