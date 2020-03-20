രാജ്യത്താകെ കൊറോണ വൈറസ് പടര്‍ന്നു പിടിക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ ജനതാ കര്‍ഫ്യൂ ആചരിക്കണമെന്ന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിക്ക് പിന്തുണ അറിയിച്ച് പ്രമുഖര്‍.

അഭിനേതാക്കളായ കമല്‍ ഹാസന്‍, അനുഷ്‌ക ശര്‍മ, ഷാരൂഖ് ഖാന്‍, അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചന്‍, ഹൃത്വിക് റോഷന്‍, അക്ഷയ് കുമാര്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരങ്ങളായ വിരാട് കോലി, ശിഖര്‍ ധവാന്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവര്‍ കര്‍ഫ്യൂവിന് ഐക്യദാര്‍ഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് രംഗത്ത് വന്നു.

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച ജനതാ കര്‍ഫ്യൂവിന് ഐക്യദാര്‍ഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നു. ഇതൊരു അസാധാരണമായ സാഹചര്യമാണ്. അതുകൊണ്ടു തന്നെ അസാധാരണമായ മുന്‍കരുതലുകള്‍ സ്വകരിക്കണം- കമല്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister’s call for #JantaCurfew.



In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures.



It’s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 20, 2020

It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all. https://t.co/MhC86Zvqg0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

വൈറസ് പടര്‍ന്ന് പിടിക്കുന്നത് തടയാന്‍ സാമൂഹികമായ ഇടപെടലുകള്‍ കുറയ്ക്കാനും പിന്നീട് അതൊരു ശീലമായി മുന്നോട്ട് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനും കര്‍ഫ്യൂകൊണ്ട് ഉപകാരപ്പെടുമെന്ന് ഷാരൂഖ് ഖാന്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

T 3475 - I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..

BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020

The assuring words & calm demeanor of our leader honourable PM @narendramodi Ji gave me comfort. I pledge to follow your instructions Sir, and my respect to all the silent heroes for their relentless work in public interest. https://t.co/9yMlho6lQ1 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 19, 2020

The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/p1NDo0E9YL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2020

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

