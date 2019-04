Never imagined the way back would be so challenging. . Steady now. . #NoPainNoGain #onemorerep #createyourself #bethebestversionofyourself #therearenoshortcuts #doitforyou #workonyourself #pushboundries #keepgoing

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Apr 17, 2019 at 1:28am PDT