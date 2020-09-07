'എന്തിനും ഏതിനും എനിക്ക് സമീപിക്കാവുന്ന, എന്നെ ശാന്തമാക്കുന്നയാൾ'
ഫോട്ടോ കടപ്പാട്; ദുൽഖർ സൽമാൻ l ഇൻസ്റ്റാഗ്രാം
മലയാളത്തിന്റെ സ്വകാര്യ അഹങ്കാരം മെഗാസ്റ്റാർ മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ ജന്മദിനമാഘോഷിക്കുകയാണ് മലയാളികൾ. ആരാധകരും സഹപ്രവർത്തകരുമടക്കം നിരവധി പേരാണ് താരത്തിന് ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്. ഇപ്പോഴിതാ വാപ്പച്ചിക്ക് ജന്മദിനാശംകൾ നേർന്ന് ഹൃദയസ്പർശിയായ കുറിപ്പ് പങ്കുവച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് മകനും നടനുമായ ദുൽഖർ സൽമാൻ.
“എന്റെ വാപ്പിച്ചിക്ക് ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ! എനിക്കറിയാവുന്ന ഏറ്റവും ബുദ്ധിമാനും അച്ചടക്കമുള്ളവനുമായ മനുഷ്യൻ. എന്തിനും ഏതിനും എനിക്ക് സമീപിക്കാവുന്ന ആൾ. എപ്പോഴും എന്നെ കേട്ട് എന്നെ ശാന്തമാക്കുന്നവൻ. താങ്കളാണ് എന്റെ സമാധാനം.
താങ്കളുടെ അതുല്യമായ ആദർശങ്ങൾക്ക് അനുസരിച്ച് ജീവിക്കുവാൻ നിത്യവും ഞാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുകയാണ്. ഈ സമയം നിങ്ങളോടൊപ്പം ചെലവഴിക്കാനാവുന്നു എന്നത് ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ഭാഗ്യമാണ്. ഞങ്ങൾക്കെല്ലാവർക്കും. അങ്ങയെ മറിയത്തിനൊപ്പം കാണുന്നത് തന്നെ എനിക്കൊരുപാട് സന്തോഷം നൽകുന്നു. സന്തോഷ ജന്മദിനം… നിങ്ങൾ ചെറുപ്പമാവും തോറും തലമുറകളെ പ്രചോദിപ്പിക്കുന്നത് തുടരാനാവട്ടെ… ഞങ്ങൾ താങ്കളെ അനന്തമായി സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നു.” ദുൽഖർ കുറിച്ചു
Mine ! Happiest birthday to my Vappichi ! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity ! #reallifesuperhero #theOG #mydaddystrongest #ageinreverse #soonillbeolder #andhewillfreezetime #heiseverything #theperfectman
