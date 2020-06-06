മലയാളികള്‍ക്ക് അഭിമാനിക്കാനായി നിരവധി രാജ്യാന്തര അംഗീകാരങ്ങള്‍ വാരിക്കൂട്ടി മലയാളത്തില്‍ നിര്‍മ്മിച്ച ഒരു ഹ്രസ്വചിത്രം. നൃത്തസംവിധായകനായ സഹീര്‍ അബ്ബാസ് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത 'ഡെത്ത് ഓഫേഴ്‌സ് ലൈഫ്' എന്ന ഹ്രസ്വ ചിത്രം ഇന്ത്യക്ക് അകത്തും പുറത്തുമായി അന്‍പതില്‍ കൂടുതല്‍ പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങള്‍ കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

വിശ്വവിഖ്യാത ചിത്രകാരന്‍ വിന്‍സെന്റ് വാന്‍ഗോഗിന്റെജീവിതത്തിലെ അവസാന നിമിഷങ്ങളാണ് ഈ കൊച്ചു ചിത്രം വരച്ചു കാട്ടുന്നത്. 2019 ഡിസംബറില്‍ കൊച്ചിയില്‍ വച്ചായിരുന്നു ആദ്യ പ്രദര്‍ശനം. അന്ന് നിരൂപക പ്രശംസ നേടിയ ചിത്രംവിവിധ രാജ്യാന്തര മേളകളിലും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ടു.

രാജ്യത്തിനു പുറത്ത് ചലച്ചിത്രമേളകളില്‍ പ്രദര്‍ശിപ്പിച്ച് 29 പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങളാണ് ഡെത്ത് ഓഫേഴ്‌സ് ലൈഫ് സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. രാജ്യത്തെ വിവിധ മേളകളിലായി 26 പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങളും കരസ്ഥമാക്കി.

വിന്‍സെന്റ് വാന്‍ഗോഗിന്റെ മരണത്തിന് മുന്‍പുള്ള കുറച്ചു നിമിഷങ്ങളാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ പ്രമേയം. മരിക്കുന്നതിന് മുന്‍പ് വിന്‍സെന്റ് മരണവുമായി സംവദിക്കുന്നു. ജീവിതത്തില്‍ ഒരു കലാകാരനായി ജനിച്ചതിനാല്‍ പരാജയം മാത്രം അറിഞ്ഞ വിന്‍സന്റിന് ഒരവസരകൂടി നല്‍കാം എന്ന് അറിയിക്കുന്ന മരണം. എന്നാല്‍ കലാകാരനായി ഒരു ജീവിതം ഇനി തനിക്ക് വേണ്ടാ, അത് പേടിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതാണെന്ന് മറുപടി പറയുന്ന വിന്‍സെന്റ്.

ചിത്രത്തില്‍ വിന്‍സെന്റ് വാന്‍ഗോഗ് ആയി റാഷി ഖാന്‍ വേഷമിട്ടപ്പോള്‍ അനുരൂപ് കൃഷ്ണകുമാര്‍ ആണ് മരണമായെത്തിയത്.

മധു എന്‍ ആറിന്റേതാണ് തിരക്കഥ. റാണി രഞ്ജന്‍ ആണ് നിര്‍മ്മാണം. കൊച്ചിയിലെ ഒരു സ്റ്റുഡിയോയില്‍ 1800കളിലെ യൂറോപ്പിലെ ഒരു ചെറിയ മുറി സെറ്റ് ഇട്ട് വെറും മെഴുകുതിരികളുടെ വെളിച്ചം മാത്രം ഉപയോഗിച്ചായിരുന്നു ചിത്രീകരണം. സംസ്ഥാന പുരസ്‌കാര ജേതാവായ നൗഷാദ് ഷെരിഫ് ആണ്‌ ഛായാഗ്രഹണം നിര്‍വഹിച്ചത്.

എഡിറ്റിംഗ് നിഖില്‍ വര്‍ഗീസ്, സംഗീതം അരുണ്‍ ഗോപന്‍.ഡി ഐ ശ്രീകുമാര്‍, വി എഫ് എക്‌സ് രണ്‍ധീഷ് കൃഷ്ണ, കലാ സംവിധാനം അഭിലാഷ് നിലമ്പൂരും നിര്‍വഹിച്ചു. ഈ കൊച്ചു സിനിമയുടെ സാങ്കേതിക പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങള്‍ നേടിയിരുന്നു.



List of awards: ( 55 awards in 2020 )

KERALA:

1. CONTACT Short Film Festival of Kerala, Trivandrum - Special Jury Award for Best Mini Film

2. Ananthapuri Film Society, Trivandrum - Special Jury Award for Script (Madhu NR)

3. Parippally International Film Festival - Second Best Short Film



REST OF INDIA:

4. Virjin Spring Cinefest, Kolkata - Silver Award

5. PickurFlick, Haryana - Best Short Film

6. Crown Wood International Film Festival - Best Indian Short Film

7 to 11 - Cosmo Film Festival, Chennai - (5 awards)

(7) Best Indian Short Film

(8) Best Director - Indian Short Film (Saheer Abbas)

(9) Best Cinematography - Indian Short Film (Noushad Shereef)

(10) Best Actor - Indian Short Film - (Rashin Khan)

(11) Best Audience Choice Award

12. Cult Critic Movie Awards, Kolkatta - Short Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

13. Tagore International Film Festival, West Bengal - Best Short Film ( Audience Choice Award)

14. Kalaburagi International Short Film Festival, Karnataka - Best Editing (Antony Nikhil Varghese)

15. Cafe Irani Chai International Film Festival, Mumbai - Best Experimental Short Film

16. Sieger Short Film International Festival, Chennai - Third Best Short Film

17 to 20 - Green Chilly International Film Festival, Gangtok, Sikkim - (4 awards)

(17) Experimental Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

(18) Cinematography (Outstanding Achievement Award - Noushad Shereef)

(19) Director (Outstanding Achievement Award - Saheer Abbas)

(20) Short Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

21 to 22 - Panjim International Film Festival, Goa - (2 awards)

(21) Short Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

(22) Experimental Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

23 to 26 Indus Valley International Film Festival - (4 awards)

23. Editing (Outstanding Achievement Award) - Antony Nikhil Varghese

24. Best Experimental Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

25. Short Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

26. Special Mention Screenplay - Madhu NR

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALS:

27. Frostbite International Film Festival, Colarado, USA - Best Actor (Rashin Khan as Van Gogh)

28. Berlin Flash Film Festival, Germany - Outstanding Achievement Award

29. Cine Fern Film Award Competition (Online Festival) - Best Short Film

30. World Premiere Film Awards, California, USA - Best Drama Short

31 to 33 - Mont Blanc International Movie Fest, Paris, France - (3 awards)

(31) Short Film(Outstanding Achievement Award)

(32) Experimental Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

(33) Best Actor (Rashin Khan)

34. London X4 Seasonal Short Film Festival, England - Special Mention

35 to 39 - Pattaya International Film Festival, Thailand, (5 awards)

(35) Short Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

(36) Director (Outstanding Achievement Award - Saheer Abbas)

(37) Experimental Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

(38) Editing (Outstanding Achievement Award - Antony Nikhil Varghese)

(39) Cinematography (Outstanding Achievement Award - Noushad Shereef)

40 to 43 - La Dolce Vita Cine Roma, Italy - (4 awards)

(40) Best Screenplay (Madhu NR)

(41) Short Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

(42) Experimental Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

(43) Editing (Outstanding Achievement Award - Antony Nikhil Varghese)

44 to 46 International Open Film Festival, Dhakka, Bangladesh - (3 awards)

(44) Sound Design (Outstanding Achievement Award) - Arun Gopan

(45) Short Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

(46) Cinematography (Outstanding Achievement Award) - Noushad Shereef

47 to 48 - Holy Grail International Film Festival, Israel - (2 awards)

(47) Experimental Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

(48) Short Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

49 to 51 - Twilight Tokyo Film Festival, Japan - (3 awards)

(49) Winner - Editing - Antony Nikhil Varghese

(50) Best Director ( Outstanding

Achievement Award - Saheer Abbas)

(51) Short Film (Outstanding Achievement Award)

52 - BRIDGEfest 2020 monthly online film festival, Canada - Honourable Mention

53 - PIMFF - Prague international monthly film festival, Czech Republic - Best Experimental Film

54 to 55 - Turnpike Film Festival, New Jersey, USA

(54) Best Director - Saheer Abbas

(55) Best Foreign Language Film

