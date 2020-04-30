സിനിമാ ലോകത്തെ മുഴുവന്‍ കണീരിലാഴ്ത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് രണ്ട് അതുല്യനടന്മാരുടെ വേര്‍പാട്. ഹിന്ദി, മലയാളം, തമിഴ്, തെലുഗു തുടങ്ങി മിക്ക ഭാഷകളിലെയും നടീനടന്മാര്‍ ഒരുപോലെ ഋഷി കപൂര്‍ എന്ന ബോളിവുഡിലെ എക്കാലത്തെയും റൊമാന്റിക്ക് ഹീറോയുടെ അപ്രതീക്ഷിതമായ വിടവാങ്ങലില്‍ ഹൃദയം തകര്‍ന്ന് ഇരിക്കുകയാണ്.

ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരങ്ങളായ വിരേന്ദര്‍ സേവാഗ്, വിരാട് കോഹ്ലി, രവി ശാസ്ത്രി, മുഹമ്മദ് കൈഫ്, ചേതേശ്വര്‍ പൂജാര, ശിഖര്‍ ധവാന്‍, സുരേഷ് റൈന തുടങ്ങിയവരും നടന് അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു.

ഇത് യാഥാര്‍ഥ്യമല്ല, അവിശ്വസനീയം. ഇന്നലെ ഇര്‍ഫാന്‍, ഇന്ന് ഋഷി ജി, എന്നായിരുന്നു വിരാടിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം. അതേസമയം ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സിനിമയുടെ രണ്ട് സ്ഥാനപതികളെയാണ് രണ്ട് ദിവസത്തില്‍ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതെന്നാണ് സുരേഷ് റൈന കുറിച്ചത്.

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the news of a wonderful actor Irrfan Khan. May his sould rest in peace and my heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏 #RIPIrrfanKhan — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 29, 2020

Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute.



My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul 🙏 #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/e6jVOW5Pez — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

Sad at the passing on of @chintskap. Two wonderful actors, two great ambassadors for the Indian film industry, gone in two days. Hope they spread as much joy where they’ve gone. Om Shanti! #riprishikapoor #RishiKapoor ऋषि कपूर pic.twitter.com/QwrTcvgGTU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 30, 2020

What an absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to. I’m at a loss of words, rest in peace #RishiKapoor ji 💔 pic.twitter.com/fByjBF3xJd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2020

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

