തമാശയല്ല, ഈ ചെറിയ ത്യാഗം നല്ല നാളേയ്ക്ക് വേണ്ടി; താരങ്ങള് പറയുന്നു
രാജ്യത്താകെ കൊറോണ വൈറസ് പടര്ന്നു പിടിക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തില് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത ജനതാ കര്ഫ്യൂവിനും ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പിന്റെ ബ്രേക്ക് ദ ചെയിന് ക്യാമ്പയിനും പിന്തുണയുമായി സിനിമാ താരങ്ങളും രംഗത്ത്.
രാഷ്ട്രീയപരമായ അഭിപ്രായ വ്യത്യാസങ്ങള് മാറ്റിവച്ച് നല്ല നാളേക്കായി എല്ലാവരും ഒരുമിച്ച് നില്ക്കണമെന്ന് താരങ്ങള് ആരാധകരോട് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്യുന്നു.
രാജ്യത്ത് ഇതിനോടകം 341 പേര്ക്കാണ് കൊറോണ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. അതില് ആറ് പേര് മരിച്ചു. ഞായറാഴ്ച മാത്രം രാജ്യത്ത് രണ്ട് മരണങ്ങളാണ് റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് ചെയ്തത്.
Lets all do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Lets pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 21, 2020
Love.
a.
മറ്റു രാജ്യങ്ങളെ അപേക്ഷിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യയില് മരണനിരക്ക് കുറവാണ്. എന്നിരുന്നാലും കൊറോണയില് നിന്ന് മുക്തി നേടാന് എല്ലാവരുടെയും സഹകരണം ആവശ്യമാണ്. അതുകൊണ്ട് തന്നെയാണ് സിനിമയ്ക്ക് വലിയ സ്വാധീനമുള്ള രാജ്യത്ത് സിനിമാ പ്രവര്ത്തകരുടെ പങ്കാളിത്തം അനിവാര്യവും നിര്ണായകവുമാണ്.
This is what responsible people do.. kudos to @hasinimani and #NandanManiratnam So much to learn from them.. my hugs for you are reserved for a better and a safer day Nandan..🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/9hnP4QYLae— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 22, 2020
ബ്രേക്ക് ദ ചെയിന് ക്യാമ്പയിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി മോഹന്ലാല്, മമ്മൂട്ടി തുടങ്ങിയ താരങ്ങളുടെ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളെ ഉള്ക്കൊള്ളിച്ചു കൊണ്ടുള്ള പോസ്റ്ററുകളും ആരോഗ്യവകുപ്പ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യങ്ങളില് വന് സ്വീകാര്യതയാണ് ഇവയ്ക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.
We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus @mybmc pic.twitter.com/TDLpVhtr1F— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020
Hi guys, today at 12 PM our film WAR will premiere on @StarGoldIndia. I hope all at home enjoy the movie and I hope it adds to your day today :)@Vaaniofficial @iTIGERSHROFF @yrf pic.twitter.com/bA4XVh7EYi— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 22, 2020
A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister!🙏🏽 @narendramodi— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 21, 2020
I pledge to support the #JantaCurfew on Sunday #22ndMarch 7AM-9PM and also join in acknowledging the selfless and untiring efforts of our nation’s medical fraternity at 5PM!#JaiHind https://t.co/zzEortg58Q
March 21, 2020
Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020
Content Highlights: Covid 19 corona outbreak, Film stars urge fan to take precaution, Janata Curfew