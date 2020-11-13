സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ തരം​ഗമാവുകയാണ് നടന് സൂര്യയുടെ പുതിയ ചിത്രം സൂരരൈ പോട്ര്. താരത്തിന്റെ തിരിച്ചുവരവെന്ന് ആരാധകർ സാക്ഷ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന ചിത്രം എയര്‍ ഡെക്കാണ്‍ സ്ഥാപകനായ ജിആര്‍ ഗോപിനാഥിന്‍റെ ജീവിതകഥയാണ് പറയുന്നത്.

അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ആത്മകഥയായ സിംപ്ലി ഫ്ലൈ എന്ന പുസ്തകമാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന് ആധാരം. സുധാ കോങ്ക്ര സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത ചിത്രം മികച്ച പ്രതികരണം നേടുമ്പോൾ ചിത്രം കണ്ട് പ്രതികരിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് ജിആര്‍ ഗോപിനാഥ്. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം.

"വലിയ രീതിയില്ലുള്ള ഭാവന ചിത്രത്തില്‍ ഉണ്ട്. എങ്കിലും എന്റെ പുസ്തകത്തിലെ കഥയുടെ യഥാർത്ഥ സത്ത ചോര്‍ന്നുപോകാതെയാണ് ചിത്രം എടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഒരു യഥാർത്ഥ റോളർ കോസ്റ്ററാണ് ഈ ചിത്രം. ഓർമ്മകളെ മടക്കിത്തന്ന പല കുടുംബ രംഗങ്ങളിൽ എനിക്ക് ചിരിയും കരച്ചിലുമടക്കാനായില്ല."

Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster.

Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

നാടകീയമായാണ് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് എങ്കിലും മുന്നിലുള്ള എല്ലാ തടസ്സങ്ങളും തട്ടിമാറ്റി ഗ്രാമീണനായ ഒരു വ്യക്തി തന്‍റെ സംരംഭം ആരംഭിക്കാന്‍ നടത്തുന്ന പോരാട്ടവും പ്രതീക്ഷയും അതേ സ്പിരിറ്റില്‍ അവതരിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ചിത്രത്തിന് സാധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. എന്റെ ഭാര്യ ഭാർഗവിയുടെ കഥാപാത്രമായെത്തിയ അപർണ നന്നായി വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. മനോധൈര്യമുള്ള, സങ്കോചമോ, ഭയമോ ഇല്ലാത്ത എല്ലാ ഗ്രാമീണ സ്ത്രീകള്‍ക്കും പ്രചോദനമാകുന്ന ഒരു കഥാപാത്രമാണ്, പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് സ്വന്തം കാലിൽ നിന്ന് തന്നെ സംരംഭകരാകാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നവർക്ക്

Dramatised but true to the undying spirit of triumph of hope against struggles and tribulations of an entrepreneur with disadvantaged rural background over overwhelming odds. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

The portrayal of my wife Bhargavi by Aparna was very well etched out , of a woman who had her own mind , strong but soft , feisty and fearless and an inspiration to rural women especially who are equal and can be entrepreneurs in their own right. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

ശക്തമായ വേഷമാണ് സൂര്യ ചെയ്തത്, സ്വപ്നങ്ങളെ പൂര്‍ത്തികരിക്കാന്‍ ഭ്രാന്തമായ ആവേശം കാണിക്കുന്ന സംരംഭകന്റെ ഭാഗം നന്നായി തന്നെ അദ്ദേഹം ചെയ്തു.

And Suriya was powerful and carried off the part of an entrepreneur obsessed to the point of madness that makes dreams come true. A timely and great uplifting story in these times of gloom — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

സൂര്യ നായകനായ പുരുഷ കേന്ദ്രീകൃതമായ ഒരു കഥയില്‍ അപര്‍ണ്ണ ചെയ്ത ഭാര്യാ കഥാപാത്രത്തിലൂടെ ഹൃദയം നിറയ്ക്കുന്ന തരത്തിലും പ്രചോദനം നല്‍കുന്ന തരത്തിലും കഥയെ ബാലന്‍സ് ചെയ്തതിന് സംവിധായിക സുധയ്ക്ക് വലിയൊരു സല്യൂട്ട്... അദ്ദേഹം കുറിച്ചു

And kudos and big salute to Director Sudha , to have balanced very deftly a male centric story lead by Suriya by portraying a wife acted by Aparna who was a powerful counter balance in an inspiring and heartwarming way — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

