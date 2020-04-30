ബോളിവുഡ് നടന്‍ ഇര്‍ഫാന്‍ ഖാന് പിന്നാലെ നടന്‍ ഋഷി കപൂറിന്റെ വിയോഗം ബോളിവുഡിനെ ആകെ തളര്‍ത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഒന്നിനു പിറകെ ഒന്നായി ദുരന്തങ്ങളാണ് 2020 സമ്മാനിക്കുന്നതെന്നാണ് പല താരങ്ങളും ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഹേമ മാലിനി, അക്ഷയ് കുമാര്‍, അജയ് ദേവ്ഗണ്‍, ജോണ്‍ എബ്രഹാം, റിതേഷ് ദേശ്മുഖ്, താപ്‌സി പന്നു, റിച്ച ചദ്ധ തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി താരങ്ങള്‍ തങ്ങളുടെ ദുഖം പങ്കുവെച്ചു.

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020

നമ്മളൊരു ദുസ്വപ്‌നത്തിന്റെ നടുവിലാണ്. ഋഷി കപൂറിന്റെ മരണവാര്‍ത്ത കേട്ടു, ഹൃദയഭേദകമാണ് ഈ അവസ്ഥ. അദ്ദേഹം മഹാനായൊരു വ്യക്തിയായിരുന്നു, നല്ലൊരു സഹപ്രവര്‍ത്തകന്‍, കുടുംബസുഹൃത്ത്. എന്റെ പ്രാര്‍ഥനയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കുടുംബത്തൊടൊപ്പമുണ്ട്' എന്നാണ് അക്ഷയ് കുമാര്‍ കുറിച്ചത്.

Am heart,thoughts and prayers are with Neetuji, Riddhima, Ranbir, the entire kapoor family and loved ones. India lost a bright, shining star. You will live with us forever. #RIP #RishiKapoor ji — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

What will we be in 2020? People going from tragedy to tragedy, watching from enforced distance... mourning without the solace of human touch or company... Rest In Peace #RishiKapoor sir... have no more words ...💔 @chintskap — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 30, 2020

ഇങ്ങനൊരു വാര്‍ത്ത കേട്ട് രാവിലെ കണ്ണ് തുറക്കുന്നത് എത്ര ദുഖകരമാണ്. നിങ്ങളെ മറക്കാനാവില്ല എന്ന് നടി ശില്‍പ ഷെട്ടി കുറിച്ചു.

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 30, 2020

ബോളിവുഡ് താരങ്ങളെകൂടാതെ സൂപ്പര്‍സ്റ്റാര്‍ രജനികാന്ത്, തമന്ന ഭാട്ടിയ, ഹരീഷ് കല്യാണ്‍ എന്നിവരും അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു.

May his soul rest in peace #Rishikapoor ji. Om shanti. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 30, 2020

Shocked!!!

Speechless! #RishiKapoor ji you will be missed and how. Can’t believe this!

May god bless your soul.



Condolences to the entire family 🙏 — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) April 30, 2020

ഇവരോടൊപ്പം ഹിന്ദി സീരിയല്‍ താരങ്ങളായ ഹിമാന്‍ഷു കോഹ്ലി, ഡെവോളീന ഭട്ടാചര്‍ജി, ഗായിക നീതി മോഹന്‍ എന്നിവരും ട്വിറ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights: Bollywood mourns death of actor Rishi Kapoor