This is from the look trial of #Manmarziyaan which actually happened in Amritsar. Typical Anurag Kashyap prep..... last minute ! Got the idea of colouring the hair red after I landed in Amritsar. This is the first time I felt the skin of Rumi , that is, 2 days before we went for shoot. Anyone who works with Anurag will shatter the image he/she has built about him over years of watching his work. A penguin who gets happy with smallest of things and cracks the poorest of jokes 🙄, has the brightest of smiles (unlike the ‘dark’ films he is known for ) and goes with ZERO prep on set 💁🏻‍♀️ n now I’m gonna get a stinking message from him as soon as he reads this but he knows I love him 🤪 #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

