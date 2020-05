In the year 2000 a film directed by #IrrfanKhan named ALVIDA starred me and I was lucky to have my mentor as my co-star in many films. No one will ever be able to fill his space in the entire world of cinema. Never thot in the worst of my dreams, that will have to say “ALVIDA” so soon #RiP

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Apr 29, 2020 at 7:18am PDT