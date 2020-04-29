 

ബോളിവുഡ് താരം ഇര്‍ഫാന്‍ ഖാന്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു
സിനിമയെ വെല്ലുന്ന ട്രാജിക് ആന്റിക്ലൈമാക്‌സ്: മകനില്ലാതെ അമ്മയുടെ അന്ത്യയാത്ര, അമ്മയെ കാണാതെ മകനും
അഭിനയത്തികവിന്റെ ഏകാന്തമുഖം ഇനിയില്ല; നടൻ ഇർഫാൻ ഖാൻ അന്തരിച്ചു
വന്‍കുടലില്‍ അണുബാധ; നടൻ ഇര്‍ഫാന്‍ ഖാനെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു
