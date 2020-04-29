ഇന്ത്യൻ സിനിമാ ലോകത്തിന് നികത്താനാകാത്ത ശൂന്യത സമ്മാനിച്ചാണ് ഇർഫാൻ ഖാൻ വിട പറയുന്നത്. ഇർഫാന്റെ അപ്രതീക്ഷിത മരണം സമ്മാനിച്ച ഞെട്ടലിലാണ് സിനിമാലോകം.

വലിയ ശൂന്യതയെന്നാണ് നടന്‍ അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചന്‍ ഇര്‍ഫാന്‍ ഖാന്‍റെ മരണത്തോട് പ്രതികരിച്ചത്

ഇത് വളരെ ഏറെ അസ്വസ്ഥമാക്കുന്ന സങ്കടകരമായ വാർത്തയാണ്, അസാധ്യമായ കഴിവുള്ള പ്രതിഭ, ലോക സിനിമയ്ക്ക് വലിയ സംഭാവന നൽകിയ കലാകാരൻ, നേരത്തെ നമ്മളെ വിട്ടകന്നു..വലിയ ശൂന്യത സമ്മാനിച്ചുകൊണ്ട്...പ്രാർഥനകൾ..ബച്ചൻ‌ കുറിച്ചു.

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏

Saddened by the untimely passing of #IrrfanKhan sir🙏 condolences to the family🙏🙏 gone too soon.

you will live through you brilliant work in our hearts for foreve, you are irreplacebale dear friend ..our conversations on spirituality, books, films..will remain with me as a treasur #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace

2018ൽ ഇർഫാന് ന്യൂറോ എൻഡോക്രൈൻ ട്യൂമർ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതെത്തുടർന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം വിദേശത്ത് ചികിത്സ തേടിയിരുന്നു.

You will forever be remembered for your craft and the legacy you leave behind. One of a kind #IrrfanKhan.. had the opportunity to work with you .. It's sad that you were taken away at your creative peak .. My prayers are with your family 🙏🏻 ❤️ Bless them at a time like this

This is just too sad. I'd worked with #IrrfanKhan in Supari, not our best, but we had a wonderful time together. We met a few times after that & will always treasure the warmth. Not to mention the loss of an incredible actor. Will rewatch his flims to celebrate his life and work.

വൻകുടലിലെ അണുബാധയെത്തുടർന്ന് ആരോഗ്യനില വഷളായതോടെ മുംബൈ അന്ധേരിയിലെ കോകിലബെൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ തീവ്രപരിചരണ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു ഇർഫാൻ.

Such heartbreaking news ,an incredible Artist with an iconic Legacy of work . Gone too soon . He was an inspiration to me and many . #IrrfanKhan A great loss to cinema and the craft . May your soul RIP. Deepest condolences to his family .#RIPIrrfanKhan

I have not even met you sir.

But this loss feels so personal.

Your work and love for the art has made you so close and dear to our hearts.

May your soul be in a much happier and peaceful place. #IrrfanKhan — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 29, 2020

അമ്മ സെയ്ദാ ബീഗം (95) അന്തരിച്ച് നാല് ദിവസങ്ങൾ പിന്നിടുമ്പോഴാണ് ഇർഫാനും മരണത്തോട് കീഴടങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ടോങ്കിലെ നവാബ് കുടുംബാംഗമാണ് കവയത്രി കൂടിയായിരുന്ന സെയ്ദാ ബീഗം, ജയ്പൂരിലെ ബെനിവാള്‍ കാന്ത കൃഷ്ണ കോളനിയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. ലോക്ക് ഡൗൺ കാരണം ഇർഫാന് അമ്മയുടെ ശവസംസ്കാര ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനായില്ല.

