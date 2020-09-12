അനുരാധ പദുവാളിന്റെ മകൻ ആദിത്യാ പദുവാൾ അന്തരിച്ചു
ആദിത്യ പദുവാൾ, അനുരാധ പദുവാളിനൊപ്പം ആദിത്യ| Instagram.com/p/Bb6tELcAbOx/
മുംബെെ: ഗായിക അനുരാധ പദുവാളിന്റെ മകൻ ആദിത്യാ പദുവാൾ (35) അന്തരിച്ചു. വൃക്ക സംബന്ധമായ രോഗങ്ങളെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician...Posted by Shankar Mahadevan on Friday, 11 September 2020
Shocked to learn about sudden passing of dear Aditya Paudwal— Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) September 12, 2020
We will never forget the image of his energetic and bright face. May God grant him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear his untimely passing. our deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/xzwFuia8HO
ഗായകനും സംഗീത സംവിധായകനുമായ ശങ്കർ മഹാദേവൻ മരണ വാർത്ത സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. നല്ല മനുഷ്യസ്നേഹിയും സംഗീതഞ്ജനുമായ ആദിത്യയുടെ മരണവാർത്ത വിശ്വസിക്കാനാകുന്നില്ലെന്നും ശങ്കർമഹാദേവൻ ഫെയ്സ്ബുക്കിൽ കുറിച്ച
Content Highlights: Anuradha Paudwal's singer son Aditya Paudwal paduwal passed away, Kindey Disease