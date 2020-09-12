മുംബെെ: ​ഗായിക അനുരാധ പദുവാളിന്റെ മകൻ ആദിത്യാ പദുവാൾ (35) അന്തരിച്ചു. വൃക്ക സംബന്ധമായ രോ​ഗങ്ങളെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ​

Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician...

Shocked to learn about sudden passing of dear Aditya Paudwal

We will never forget the image of his energetic and bright face. May God grant him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear his untimely passing. our deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/xzwFuia8HO